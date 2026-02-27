Coherent’s CEO and CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley 2026 TMT Conference on March 3, 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that the company’s CEO Jim Anderson and CFO Sherri Luther will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 2026 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 2:35 p.m. PST. A live and recorded audio webcast of the fireside chat will be publicly available via a webcast link posted in the investor relations section of Coherent’s website at https://www.coherent.com/company/investor-relations.

Event: Fireside Chat with Coherent’s CEO Jim Anderson and CFO Sherri Luther at the Morgan Stanley 2026 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 2:35 – 3:10 p.m. PST.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

Paul Silverstein

Senior VP, Investor Relations

investor.relations@coherent.com