Global Proteomics Services Market to Reach USD 16.46 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

The Proteomics Services Market is projected to reach USD 16.46 billion by 2030 from USD 8.77 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.4%.This robust growth trajectory is powered by accelerating advances in multiplexing technology, laboratory automation, and bioinformatics — capabilities that are fundamentally transforming how organizations decode protein interactions, validate biomarkers, and generate actionable insights across drug discovery, diagnostics, and translational research.

For executive decision-makers evaluating R&D investment strategies, competitive positioning, and outsourcing frameworks, the expanding proteomics services sector represents both a significant opportunity and a critical operational consideration.

What Is Driving This Growth - and Why It Matters Now

The market's expansion is no coincidence. A confluence of scientific, regulatory, and clinical forces is intensifying demand for high-throughput, reproducible, and integrated proteomic workflows across the global life sciences industry.

Biopharmaceutical R&D outsourcing stands as the primary market driver. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly delegating proteomics functions to specialized service providers to accelerate drug discovery and translational research pipelines — without the capital expenditure burden of building in-house capabilities. This outsourcing trend enables sponsors to access best-in-class instrumentation and scientific expertise at speed, directly compressing development timelines and improving cost efficiency.

Simultaneously, rising adoption of companion diagnostics, multiplexed biomarker panels, and end-to-end biomarker profiling platforms is reshaping client expectations. Organizations are migrating rapidly from low-throughput, single-protein assays toward standardized, scalable, and integrated proteomic workflows — a structural shift that is redefining competitive differentiation across contract research organizations (CROs), core labs, and biopharma service providers alike.

The expansion of proteomics applications into precision oncology, immunology, and neurodegenerative disease research, combined with surging clinical trial integration, is further amplifying demand for multiplex platforms that deliver reproducibility at scale.

Who Stands to Benefit - and Where the Market Is Heading

The proteomics services ecosystem encompasses a deeply interconnected value chain: contract research organizations, proteomics service organizations, core research facilities, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. Together, these entities deliver fully integrated analytical workflows spanning sample preparation, high-throughput mass spectrometry, targeted and quantitative proteomics, and advanced bioinformatics interpretation.

Biopharmaceutical companies currently command the largest end-user share of the market, reflecting their extensive reliance on proteomics for drug discovery, biomarker validation, and biologics development. In terms of service type, core proteomics services led market revenues in 2024, underpinned by persistent demand for protein identification, characterization, and quantitative analysis essential to drug discovery and biomarker research.

From an application standpoint, drug discovery and development remains the dominant segment, driven by intensive use in target identification, biomarker validation, and protein interaction mapping — all critical inputs for developing next-generation therapeutics.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing regional market through the forecast period. Expanding biopharmaceutical R&D capacity, strong biologics and precision therapy pipelines, and accelerating investments by major pharmaceutical companies in advanced proteomics platforms are collectively driving high-throughput service adoption across both established and emerging laboratories throughout the region.

Market Opportunities, Restraints, and Strategic Challenges

Opportunity: The convergence of proteomics with genomics, metabolomics, and single-cell analysis is creating a new frontier in integrated multi-omics service delivery. Service providers capable of offering comprehensive, cross-platform biological insights across drug development stages are positioned to deliver meaningfully differentiated, higher-value solutions — and to capture disproportionate market share.

Restraint: Premium pricing associated with sophisticated instrumentation and analytical complexity continues to limit adoption among smaller biotech firms and academic institutions operating under constrained R&D budgets — a gap that presents both a challenge to market democratization and a strategic opening for providers who can develop scalable, tiered service models.

Challenge: As proteomics platforms generate increasingly large and complex datasets, the shortage of specialized bioinformatics and statistical expertise is creating operational bottlenecks in data interpretation and decision-making — a talent gap that organizations must proactively address through strategic hiring, partnerships, or AI-augmented analytics capabilities.

How Industry Leaders Are Responding -Recent Developments

Market leaders are moving decisively to expand capacity, integrate advanced technologies, and extend geographic reach.

In March 2025, Eurofins Scientific expanded its analytical and proteomics service capabilities by adopting Olink’s high-throughput proteomics technology, strengthening its position as a provider of large-scale protein biomarker services.

In October 2025, Charles River Laboratories launched a dedicated proteomics services business in partnership with Proteome Systems, offering high-end proteomic testing and analysis on a contract basis — a strategic move that directly enhances its drug discovery and biomarker research service portfolio.

These developments are emblematic of a broader industry trend: leading service providers are scaling beyond traditional protein analysis into high-throughput, automated platforms that encompass advanced protein profiling, multiplex biomarker services, next-generation interactome mapping, and specialized bioinformatics for complex signaling networks and multi-omics integration.

Competitive Landscape - Leading Players Shaping the Market

The global proteomics services market features a competitive field of established science and technology leaders, each advancing differentiated capabilities:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) leads the market with comprehensive solutions spanning mass spectrometry-based proteomics analysis, high-resolution protein quantification, label-free and isotope-based quantification, and protein-protein interaction mapping — all delivered through scalable platforms with automated sample preparation and integrated bioinformatics tools.

Danaher Corporation (US), through subsidiaries Beckman Coulter and Cytiva, delivers high-throughput protein characterization, automated protein handling, and advanced chromatography platforms, enabling quantitative proteomics analyses and the construction of clinically relevant biomarker panels.

Agilent Technologies (US) combines high-performance mass spectrometry platforms with automated sample preparation and advanced bioinformatics solutions, offering quantitative proteomics, post-translational modification analysis, and customized proteome profiling — establishing itself as a strategic partner for biopharma researchers pursuing large-scale biomarker discovery.

Revvity (US) extends its service portfolio with advanced proteomics bioinformatics and management software, offering automated analysis pipelines, protein interactome visualization, and post-translational modification analysis — enabling researchers to conduct proteome-scale studies with greater efficiency and precision.

Illumina (US) brings sequencing-enabled protein analysis and bead-based proteomic capabilities to the market, empowering researchers to develop functional protein biomarkers and interrogate the proteome at unprecedented scale.

Additional key competitors shaping the global market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Charles River Laboratories (US), and Protagen AG (Germany).

Strategic Implications for Executive Decision-Makers

The proteomics services market is no longer a niche scientific infrastructure consideration — it is a strategic business imperative. Organizations that proactively align their R&D outsourcing strategies, technology partnerships, and data analytics capabilities with the direction of this rapidly evolving market will be better positioned to accelerate drug pipelines, reduce time-to-clinical-insight, and generate sustainable competitive advantage in precision medicine.

For CEOs, CFOs, and Chief Scientific Officers navigating capital allocation decisions, the question is not whether proteomics services will reshape biopharma and clinical research — it is how quickly organizations can position themselves to leverage that transformation.

