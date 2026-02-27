Iceland Seafood International hf: Correction to ZIP file sent 26.02.2026

Reference is made to the company announcement published on 26 February 2026 regarding the submission of the Company’s financial statements.

It has come to the Company’s attention that the ZIP file published in connection with that announcement was incorrect. The file contained the Company’s 2024 financial statements, tagged in accordance with Nasdaq requirements, instead of the intended 2025 financial statements.

The correct ZIP file containing the Company’s 2025 financial statements, properly tagged in accordance with the applicable requirements, is attached to this announcement and has now been published.

Attachment