Cord Blood Banking Services Market: USD 49.85 Bn Opportunity to 2031 Led by Stem Cell Advancements, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cord blood banking services market size is projected to grow from USD 33.85 billion in 2025 to USD 35.81 billion in 2026, and is anticipated to reach USD 49.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is driven by increasing awareness of stem cell therapies, rising prevalence of hematological disorders, and expanding applications of regenerative medicine. Healthcare providers and parents worldwide are recognizing the long-term therapeutic potential of preserved cord blood stem cells, driving demand for both public and private banking services.

The cord blood banking services market is expanding as advancements in stem cell research continue to broaden clinical applications in oncology, immunology, and genetic disorders. Cord blood stem cells are increasingly used in the treatment of conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, and certain inherited metabolic diseases. Ongoing research into regenerative medicine and cellular therapies is further strengthening confidence in cord blood preservation as a proactive healthcare decision.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Our assessment of the cord blood banking services market is grounded in verifiable industry data, direct engagement with service providers, and careful review of public disclosures to ensure balanced, decision-ready insights. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent validation frameworks and transparent research standards that support more dependable planning than fragmented or model-only market estimates.”

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the cord blood banking services market, driven by high awareness levels, established regulatory frameworks, and the presence of leading public and private cord blood banks. The region continues to benefit from advancements in stem cell research and increasing adoption of personalized medicine approaches.

Europe holds a notable market position, supported by structured public banking programs and expanding clinical research in stem cell therapies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing birth rates in certain countries, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of cord blood preservation benefits.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/cord-blood-banking-services-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Trends & Forecast

Expanding Applications in Regenerative Medicine

Advancements in stem cell research are expanding the therapeutic scope of cord blood, supporting its role in regenerative and personalized medicine. Improvements in cryopreservation technologies and quality assurance standards are also supporting market growth.

Rising Preference for Private Cord Blood Banking

Increasing parental awareness and demand for family-specific storage options drive growth in private cord blood banking services. Growing educational initiatives and awareness campaigns are contributing to higher enrollment rates in cord blood banking programs. Expectant parents are becoming more informed about the potential benefits of cord blood storage, while healthcare institutions are strengthening collection and storage infrastructure to meet rising demand.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Segmentation Overview

By Bank Type

Public

Private

By Storage Service

Processing-Only

Storage-Only

Combined Processing & Storage

By Component Type

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

Placental Blood

By Application

Cancers

Blood Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Transplant Centers

Research Institutes

Home Storage Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cord-blood-banking-services-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Cord Blood Banking Services Market Competitive Outlook

The cord blood banking services market includes established public banks and private service providers focusing on expanding storage capacity, enhancing quality standards, and strengthening partnerships with hospitals and maternity centers. Market participants are investing in advanced cryopreservation technologies and awareness initiatives to expand their customer base and maintain competitive positioning.

Major Companies include:

Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cryo-Cell International

FamiCord Group

Revvity

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

High Content Screening Market Size: The high content screening market is projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2026 to USD 2.84 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for cell-based assays in drug discovery, rising adoption of automated imaging systems, and expanding applications in toxicity testing and translational research.

Perkinelmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the high content screening market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/high-content-screening-hts-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Clinical Trials Market Share: The clinical trials market is estimated at USD 95.97 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 131.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.51%. Market expansion is supported by rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing complexity of trial protocols, and growing focus on precision medicine and biologics development.

IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp), ICON plc, Parexel International Corp. And Syneos Health are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the clinical trials market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/clinical-trials-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Growth: The drug discovery outsourcing market is estimated at USD 5.04 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.27% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by cost optimization strategies, increasing collaboration between pharma companies and CROs, and growing demand for specialized expertise in early-stage drug development.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

