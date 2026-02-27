Your Kidneys Count: American Kidney Fund Urges Americans to Protect Their Health this Kidney Month

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 1, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) will kick off Kidney Month by highlighting why Kidneys Count and how people can protect their kidney health. Kidney Month is observed every March and provides an opportunity to raise awareness of kidney disease, a life-altering condition that impacts 1 in 7 American adults—and their loved ones. AKF’s Kidneys Count campaign this month emphasizes that every action—discussing, learning, advocating or giving—counts when it comes to addressing the growing kidney disease crisis in the U.S.

The Kidneys Count campaign provides educational content and resources to help people understand the importance of kidney health and of prevention, early detection and management of kidney disease. Participants are encouraged to take the “pledge to protect your kidneys,” a promise to talk to their doctor about their kidney health. To further encourage people to take the pledge, AKF will provide resources about how to start a conversation with their doctor and information on next steps they can take to keep their kidneys protected.

A national survey conducted last year by YouGov in partnership with AKF showed there are substantial gaps among Americans in understanding how kidney disease can be prevented and confusion in how it’s diagnosed and treated. Just 51% of those who reported having an annual physical indicated their kidneys were checked at that appointment.

“Kidney disease is an urgent health crisis,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Kidney Month is an important opportunity to raise awareness of this issue and to empower everyone to know that even small actions count. Early detection saves lives, and every pledge to talk to your doctor counts toward a healthier future.”

AKF will start Kidney Month with its premier national online conference for the kidney community, Kidney Action Week®. Held March 2-5, the theme for Kidney Action Week 2026 is “Supporting you every step of the way: from diagnosis to transplant.” The event includes four days of sessions featuring nephrologists, genetic counselors, renal dietitians and patient advocates discussing a variety of topics, from kidney disease tests and initial diagnosis through treatment options and advancements.

More information on Kidney Month can be found at KidneyFund.org/kidney-month, AKF’s Kidney Month hub. The webpage gives people the opportunity to:

Register for Kidney Action Week

Take the pledge to protect your kidney health

Learn why kidneys count and how you can advocate for your kidney health

Raise your voice—advocate with us as an AKF Ambassador or Rare Kidney Disease Action Network member

Donate to support kidney health for others

Share information about kidney health through social media using AKF’s toolkit

Stay informed by signing up for AKF newsletters

Kidney disease is known as a silent killer because as many as 9 in 10 people living with the condition are unaware that they have it and do not have symptoms until the later stages. Damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, but if kidney disease is caught early, steps can be taken to slow its progression, highlighting the importance of early detection. More than 831,000 people in the United States live with kidney failure and require either dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive.

AKF recognizes and appreciates its 2026 Corporate Membership class that supports our Kidney Month activities: Amgen, argenx SE, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.