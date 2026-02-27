Middle East Packaging Machinery Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Middle East packaging machinery market stood at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2035.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

What is Meant by the Middle East Packaging Machinery?

Middle East packaging machinery refers to the specialized equipment, such as fillers, sealers, labelers, and wrappers, used to package goods across industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics in the region. Driven by industrial growth in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, this market emphasizes automation, Industry 4.0, and high-speed, hygienic, and sustainable packing solutions.

Middle East Government Initiatives for the Packaging Machinery Industry:

UAE's Operation 300bn: This national strategy seeks to increase the industrial sector's GDP contribution to AED 300 billion by 2031, specifically identifying "machinery and equipment" as a priority sector for advanced technology adoption and financing. Saudi SASO Technical Regulation for Biodegradable Plastic: Implemented by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, this mandate requires the use of oxo-biodegradable materials, forcing manufacturers to upgrade or replace legacy packaging machinery with eco-friendly alternatives. UAE "Make It in the Emirates" & EDB Financing: The Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has allocated AED 30 billion to support priority sectors, providing specialized "Advanced Technology Adoption Finance" for companies to upgrade to Industry 4.0-enabled packaging systems. Egypt's National Industrial Development Plan: Egypt is targeting a 20% industrial GDP share by 2030 through seven pillars that include deepening local manufacturing and advancing digital and green industries, which directly involves modernizing food and pharmaceutical packaging lines. Dubai's Single-Use Plastic Ban: Effective January 2025, this regulation outlaws various single-use plastics, driving a massive market shift toward machinery capable of processing paper-based, compostable, or reusable packaging materials.





What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Middle East Packaging Machinery Market?

Sustainable and Flexible Solutions: There is growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, and flexible packaging machinery to comply with environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable packaging.

There is growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly, and machinery to comply with environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable packaging. E-commerce Expansion: The surge in e-commerce, with the market expected to grow significantly, is boosting demand for customized, on-demand packaging machinery.

The surge in e-commerce, with the market expected to grow significantly, is boosting demand for customized, on-demand packaging machinery. Automation and Smart Technologies: Manufacturers are shifting toward automated, smart packaging solutions, including robotics and Industry 4.0, to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and increase production speed by up to 30%.





What is the Potential Growth Rate of The Middle East Packaging Machinery Market?

The Middle East packaging machinery market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rapid industrialization, e-commerce, and food/pharmaceutical demand. There is an increased investment in automated, smart, and eco-friendly machinery capable of handling sustainable materials. High demand is fueled by the expansion of the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce sectors. Increased investment in automated, smart, and eco-friendly machinery capable of handling sustainable materials further fuels the growth.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5978

Regional Analysis:

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Middle East Packaging Machinery Market Growth Trends

The UAE packaging machinery market is experiencing robust growth, driven by booming e-commerce, food security initiatives, and industrial expansion. Other key trends include a surge in sustainable packaging solutions, adoption of automation/AI, and high demand for flexible, pharmaceutical, and food-grade machinery. To improve efficiency and reduce human error, there is a rapid shift toward automated filling, sealing, and labeling systems, including CNC machines and intelligent packaging solutions with sensors for quality assurance, which fuels the growth.

Saudi Arabia Middle East Packaging Machinery Market Growth Trends

The Saudi Arabia packaging machinery market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by industrial diversification under Vision 2030, rising demand for automated, high-speed, and sustainable packaging solutions in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. As a regional hub, Saudi Arabia is projected to register the highest growth in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) packaging machinery market, fueled by increased investments, FDI, and expanding manufacturing in cities.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Machine Type Insights

How did Filling Machines Segment Dominate the Middle East Packaging Machinery Market?

The filling machines segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by high demand for automated, hygienic, and precise, high-speed solutions across the beverage, dairy, and pharmaceutical sectors. Growth is fueled by rising consumption of bottled water, soft drinks, and packaged food, alongside rapid industrial expansion in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The form, fill & seal (FFS) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, driven by rapid expansion in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. This growth is largely fueled by rising demand for automated, efficient, and hygienic packaging solutions across the region. The increase in demand for packaged, convenient, and, in some cases, halal products, particularly within the GCC, is boosting the adoption of FFS machines.

Application Insights

Which Application Segment Dominates the Middle East Packaging Machinery Market?

The food segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by high consumption of packaged goods, rapid urban lifestyle shifts, and demand for convenient, hygienic, and long-shelf-life products. The sector is experiencing significant growth, with automated form-fill-seal machines and flexible packaging solutions leading to increased efficiency and reduced labor. The Middle East packaging machinery market is experiencing rapid expansion, with significant investments in automated technologies.

The beverages segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, driven by rising consumption of on-the-go products, health trends, and demand for sustainable packaging. The market is rapidly evolving due to increasing automation, with a strong focus on advanced, high-speed, and energy-efficient bottling and filling equipment. Rapid urbanization, growing populations, and the adoption of Western-style, on-the-go consumption habits are significantly fueling the need for efficient packaging solutions.

Technology Insights

How did Automatic Segment Dominate the Middle East Packaging Machinery Market?

The automatic segment dominated the market in 2025, by offering high-speed operations, consistent, hygienic, and precise filling, which are critical for the region's expanding food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. It reduces labor costs and human error while increasing production efficiency. The adoption of AI-driven systems, sensors, and robotics provides superior reliability and reduced downtime. Rapid growth in local food processing and FMCG in Saudi Arabia and the UAE drives demand for automated, integrated packaging solutions.

The semi-automatic segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the market for the forecast period, driven by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to balance efficiency, flexibility, and capital expenditure. These systems allow for improved productivity while minimizing the high investment costs associated with fully automated solutions. While automatic systems offer high-speed, high-precision, and reduced labor costs, the semi-automatic segment is gaining momentum due to its adaptability in smaller operations.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Middle East Packaging Machinery Industry

In November 2025, Hanwha Power Systems signed a lease agreement at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Saudi Arabia to establish a compressor packaging and service center, with commercial operations targeted to begin by 2027. This expansion aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and government initiatives promoting localized manufacturing within the high-growth Saudi Arabian packaging machinery market.

In November 2025, Emirates Biotech launched its Embio PLA product line and is building the world's largest PLA production facility in the UAE. This facility has an annual capacity of 160,000 metric tons to reduce the Middle East's reliance on imported biopolymers.

Top Companies in the Middle East Packaging Machinery Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Syntegon Technology : Provides integrated processing and packaging solutions specifically for the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

: Provides integrated processing and packaging solutions specifically for the pharmaceutical and food sectors. Tetra Laval : Delivers comprehensive systems for the processing, packaging, and distribution of liquid food products.

: Delivers comprehensive systems for the processing, packaging, and distribution of liquid food products. Krones AG : Engineers and manufactures complete lines for bottling, canning, and packaging beverages and liquid foods.

: Engineers and manufactures complete lines for bottling, canning, and packaging beverages and liquid foods. IMA Group : Designs automated machines for the processing and packaging of tea, coffee, dairy, and pharmaceuticals.

: Designs automated machines for the processing and packaging of tea, coffee, dairy, and pharmaceuticals. Coesia S.p.A : Offers high-end automated industrial process solutions and machinery for consumer goods and healthcare.

: Offers high-end automated industrial process solutions and machinery for consumer goods and healthcare. GEA Group : Supplies advanced equipment for food processing and thermal treatment, including specialized packaging for dairy and meat.

: Supplies advanced equipment for food processing and thermal treatment, including specialized packaging for dairy and meat. Multivac Group : Specializes in thermoforming, vacuum, and tray sealing packaging technology for food and medical supplies.

: Specializes in thermoforming, vacuum, and tray sealing packaging technology for food and medical supplies. Sidel (Tetra Laval): Focuses on equipment for PET, can, and glass packaging, including blow molding and filling for liquids.

Tier 2:

KHS Group

ProMach Inc.

Marchesini Group,

Ishida Co., Ltd.

SIG Group

Barry-Wehmiller

Uhlmann Group





Segment Covered in the Report

By Machine Type

Filling Machines

Form Fill & Seal (FFS)

Labeling & Coding

Cartoning & Wrapping

Palletizing & Bottling Lines

Others (Cleaning, Sterilizing, etc.)

By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Personal Care & Others





By Technology

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual





Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5978

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Precedence Research Insights

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:

Polypropylene Foam Trays Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

PET Shrink Film Market Size, Segments and Competitive Analysis 2025-2035

Recycle-Ready Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

PVDC-Free Packaging Solution Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Thermoformed Trays Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

North America Healthcare Flexible Packaging Market Size, Demand and Trends Analysis

North America Amber Glass Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Automated Bagging Solutions Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

U.S. Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Laminates Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Barrier Coatings for Flexible Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Contoured Bottles and Containers Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Diaper Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Pouch Materials for Pharmaceutical Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Polypropylene Containers Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Solid Board for Food Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Film and Sheet Market Size and Share 2025-2035

Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)