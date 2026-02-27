Chief in Tech Media Launches with 5th Annual Top 100 Technology Executives List

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief in Tech Media launched today with the release of its fifth annual Top 100 Chief in Tech Leaders to Watch list, recognizing senior women technology executives who are driving enterprise strategy, digital transformation, and innovation across industries.

Chief in Tech 100 Executive Women in Tech

The 2026 class was selected from 5,328 nominations through a structured, multi-stage review process. Candidates were evaluated against defined criteria, including leadership scope, measurable business impact, organizational influence, and the relevance of their innovation work.

This year’s honorees include CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs, and other senior technology leaders leading large-scale initiatives in AI, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, data strategy, and enterprise platforms. Many oversee global teams, significant technology budgets, and complex transformation programs at public companies and high-growth enterprises.

“The leaders recognized in this fifth edition operate at scale and deliver measurable results,” said Anna Radulovski, Founder and CEO of WomenTech Network and Chief in Tech Capital. “They influence strategy, drive execution, and shape the future of technology leadership.”

Several honorees are expected to participate in the Chief in Tech Summit, where senior executives from global companies convene to share technology strategy, compare transformation priorities, and accelerate cross-industry collaboration.

Chief in Tech Media is launched by Executive Women in Tech (EWIT) and WomenTech Network as part of the broader Chief in Tech Global ecosystem. EWIT is a global network of more than 2,500 C-level executives. WomenTech Network engages over 200,000 members and 13,400 Global Ambassadors across 179 countries. Together, the organizations connect technology leaders, founders, investors, and operators worldwide.

The full Top 100 Chief in Tech Leaders to Watch (2026) list is available at: https://www.chiefintech.com/chief-in-tech-leaders-to-watch

About Chief in Tech Media

Chief in Tech Media covers senior technology leadership, enterprise innovation, and digital transformation. Through rankings, executive coverage, and industry forums, it tracks leaders shaping strategy and performance across sectors. Learn more at: https://www.chiefintech.com

