Kahuna and Skillcentrix Partner to Bring Trusted, Clinically Validated Skills Data into Workday for Frontline Healthcare Workforces

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions and Skillcentrix today announced a strategic partnership focused on helping healthcare organizations establish and sustain trusted skills data for frontline, regulated roles, starting with nursing, within Workday.

As health systems accelerate skills-based talent strategies using Workday, many struggle with a fundamental challenge: frontline healthcare roles require validated, role-specific, and current capabilities. However, most skills data available in HR systems is inferred, self-attested, or disconnected from clinical reality. This gap creates risk across staffing, compliance, patient safety, and workforce planning.

The Kahuna and Skillcentrix partnership directly addresses this problem by combining clear definitions of what “good” looks like for regulated healthcare roles with continuous, in-field validation of those skills at the point of work, feeding trusted data into Workday as the system of record.

Together, the companies enable healthcare organizations to define, operationalize, and sustain skills frameworks for roles such as nurses, allied health professionals, and other frontline staff where licensure, certifications, competencies, and scope-of-practice requirements are critical and constantly evolving.

Skillcentrix works with healthcare leaders to define role-specific capability and competency requirements grounded in clinical standards, regulatory obligations, and organizational expectations, for example, what differentiates a competent ICU nurse from a med-surg nurse, beyond job titles or generic skill tags. Kahuna then operationalizes those requirements by capturing, assessing, and validating skills continuously through frontline workflows, ensuring that readiness is proven, auditable, and current.

This validated skills data complements and strengthens Workday Skills Cloud by providing a trusted frontline skills signal that healthcare organizations can confidently use for staffing, workforce planning, learning, and internal mobility without relying on assumptions or static models.

“In healthcare, skills are not abstract attributes. They are safety-critical requirements tied to real patients, real regulations, and real risk,” said Josh Barrow, CEO of Skillcentrix. “Our role is to help organizations clearly define what ‘qualified’ specifically means for regulated frontline roles like nursing. By partnering with Kahuna, those definitions don’t stay theoretical. They are continuously validated in the field and delivered into Workday so trusted data leaders can act on them.”

“Healthcare organizations cannot afford to make talent decisions based on incomplete or inferred skills data,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna Workforce Solutions. “Kahuna captures and validates skills where the work actually happens. Together with Skillcentrix, we provide Workday customers with a credible, operationally validated skills foundation for frontline and clinical roles supporting readiness, compliance, and safe patient care.”

While the partnership is anchored in healthcare, the joint solution also supports other regulated and operational industries such as energy, manufacturing, and transportation, where workforce readiness and compliance depend on validated frontline capabilities rather than static role definitions.

Through this partnership, Workday customers can:

Define clear, role-specific capability and competency requirements for regulated frontline roles

Continuously validate frontline skills and readiness through operational workflows

Maintain an auditable, trusted skills record that strengthens Workday Skills Cloud

Improve staffing decisions, compliance confidence, and workforce planning for shift-based roles

Enable learning, mobility, and development based on proven, not assumed, capabilities



This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to moving skills-based talent strategies beyond generic taxonomies toward credible, operational truth, starting with the frontline roles where accuracy matters most.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .

About Skillcentrix

Skillcentrix is a certified Workday AMS and Workday Extend partner and the first and only consultancy 100% exclusively focused on Workday customers and their entire Talent Lifecycle - across Talent Planning, Acquisition, Development, Mobilization, and Retention. They help solve the core issues preventing most enterprises, particularly in healthcare, from realizing their Talent-Centric vision by uniting world-class HR strategy and technology expertise to help customers build and succeed on their Skills and Talent Roadmap, all while maximizing the value of their Workday investment.