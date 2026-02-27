CarMax Launches First-of-Its-Kind Car Shopping and Selling Experience in ChatGPT App Store

RICHMOND, VA, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced a first-of-its-kind milestone by becoming the first U.S. auto retailer with an app in the ChatGPT app store that supports car shopping. The new online experience allows consumers to search for vehicles, explore listings, and get vehicle value information within ChatGPT, creating a new way for customers to begin their car buying and selling journeys.

CarMax is the first U.S. car retailer to launch an app in ChatGPT, providing customers a new fast and easy way to shop for their next vehicle.

By bringing its nationwide inventory of more than 45,000 vehicles and recent offer experience into ChatGPT, CarMax acknowledges that shoppers are turning to AI and is stepping up to meet users at this new frontier.

This app offers a new AI-powered way to make car shopping and selling easier and more approachable from the very first step.

What is the New CarMax ChatGPT App Experience?

CarMax is the first U.S. car retailer to make both the car buying and selling experience available within ChatGPT’s app store. The new CarMax integration helps customers navigate their car shopping journey by combining the conversational, generative nature of the AI platform with CarMax’s extensive inventory and vehicle information. Additionally, car sellers can leverage the app to get access to a fast and easy offer on their car.

Vehicle search: In the app, customers can discover and shop CarMax’s live inventory using conversational language tailored to their needs. They can simply describe what they’re looking for, such as “an SUV with a third row under $25,000” or “a small AWD car with good tech,” and browse matching cars from CarMax’s nationwide selection of vehicles.

Vehicle offers: Customers can ask within the app about their current vehicle’s value and receive instant information about CarMax offers on their make and model with a direct path to CarMax’s online offer tool.

Making Car Shopping and Selling Easier with AI

This launch builds on CarMax’s continued work to make car buying and selling clearer and easier for everyone through innovative technology. CarMax has been leveraging AI technology for years and has its own 24/7 virtual assistant Skye embedded in its website that manages tens of thousands of customer conversations each week and is trained to guide shoppers by helping them compare features, locate financing information, and find vehicles that match their needs. Whether customers begin their journey on CarMax.com or through AI-powered search tools, CarMax continues to support them at every step by simplifying the shopping and selling experience.

“Used car shopping online can often feel overwhelming,” explains Diane Cafritz, CarMax Chief Innovation & People Officer. “By bringing CarMax’s nationwide inventory and shopping tools into ChatGPT, we’re giving customers a simple, reliable way to explore their options within a platform they are already using. This integration is another step in making the car-shopping experience more seamless than ever before.”

This integrated approach reflects CarMax’s commitment to making the entire car shopping journey easier and more approachable – whether customers are just starting their search, comparing options, or preparing to sell. As a brand, CarMax is evaluating user engagement to inform expansions into this new ecosystem as OpenAI continues to make apps more readily available to users.

