Tacos, Tracks and Tunes: Spring 2026 Arrives in Austin

Austin, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The flowers aren't the only things blooming as Austin is cranking the volume this spring as the city prepares for an exciting lineup of events.

The asphalt is heating up at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) ahead of NASCAR at COTA, returning to Austin for the sixth time, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports. Experience another unforgettable race weekend, February 27 - March 1, with the running of the NASCAR Cup Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA.

The world’s creative pulse shifts to Downtown Austin as SXSW® Music, Film and Interactive Conference and Festival returns to blur the lines between tech, film, and the next big sound. Taking place March 12-18, the event consists of four main components: conference, music, film & TV, and comedy, each track brings top creatives and global professionals together to collaborate during this exciting event.

Sips and Sounds Music Festival will take place March 13-14. Put on by Coca-Cola and taking place at Auditorium Shores, this two-day festival will include a wide range of musicians such as Christina Aguilera, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Calvin Harris, Foster the People and more.

Over the years, Rodeo Austin , taking place March 13-28, has grown from a show featuring 16 animals into one of Austin's premier events, featuring Pro Rodeo events, daily concerts, livestock shows and more.

MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix , the fastest show on two wheels revs up Austin, March 27-29, for three days of bar-banging motorcycle racing action with the greatest riders in the world and is the only North American stop of the world's premier motorcycle racing series.

Moontower Comedy Fest , taking place April 8-19, delivers huge stars, fan favorites, comics to watch, and beloved local talent to Austin. The festival will span over a two week period and host shows around Austin featuring over 20 headliners and dozens more comics.

Zilker Park transforms into a kaleidoscope of color for the ABC Kite Fest , a timeless Austin tradition for the young and the young-at-heart. This year’s event will take place April 11 and will include a kite showcase and an all ages contest.

Austin Blues Festival is returning for two full days of world-class talent for music lovers, April 25-26. The event aims to offer something for everyone by merging classic Blues sounds with fresh and adjacent interpretations of the artform that’s influenced so many others. The stacked music lineup for the 2026 event includes performances from the likes of Jimmie Vaughan & Friends, The War And Treaty, Chaparelle and more.

Hot Luck Festival , taking place May 21-24, returns to honor the soul, sweat and DIY diversity of the food and music world. The festival is an eat-with-your-fingers picnic and party experience that highlights open-pit feats of culinary know-how, and music in your ears that is as thoughtfully created as the food on your plate. Ditch the silverware and bring your dancin' boots for the ultimate backyard get-together.

Taking place May 28-31, ATX Television Festival is the first festival devoted to television's history and future. It functions like a traditional film festival with premieres of new series, current hits and cult favorites, as well as offers access to the industry's leading professionals with cast and creator Q&A's and panels focusing on innovation in both production and content delivery.

Event dates are subject to change or cancellation. For a complete list of live and in person events taking place, head to www.visitaustin.org/events .

