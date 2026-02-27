1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Robin

Last Name(s) Mooldijk

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status President, Projects & Technology

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Delivery of 25% of bonus in shares

Currency EUR

Price 34.18

Volume 3,648.00

Total 124,688.64

Aggregated information

Volume 3,648.00

Price 34.18

Total 124,688.64

Date of transaction 25/02/2026