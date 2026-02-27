National Advertising Division Will Refer Laifen to Federal and State Regulatory Authorities for Failure to Comply with Recommendations

New York, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division compliance challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., Shuye Technology Ltd. d/b/a Laifen will be referred to the relevant federal agency and state attorneys general for failure to comply with National Advertising Division (NAD) recommendations.

In an NAD case from January 2024, Laifen agreed to permanently discontinue claims on its website and on social media that its Swift, Swift SE, Swift Special, and Swift Premium hair dryers are the “fastest.” In reliance on Laifen’s representation that the challenged claims had been permanently discontinued, the NAD did not review the claims on their merits (Case #7275).

In October 2024, Dyson requested that NAD open a compliance inquiry based on its concerns about substantially similar claims for the Swift hair dryers. NAD inquired about Laifen’s efforts to comply with NAD’s recommendations. After close consultation with NAD, Laifen discontinued all of the challenged claims. Consequently, NAD concluded that no further action was required and NAD closed the compliance proceeding.

Dyson later contacted NAD concerning additional, numerous noncompliant advertisements appearing on Laifen’s website and on social media. Despite frequent outreach attempts to Laifen and separate unsuccessful attempts to have the advertisements removed from the various platforms with which NAD has a reporting relationship, the noncompliant advertisements remain live and unmodified.

As a result, NAD determined that Laifen has not undertaken a good faith effort to comply with NAD’s recommendations and will refer Laifen to the appropriate regulatory authorities, including the relevant state attorneys general, pursuant to Section 8.1(B)(3)(c)(ii) of the NAD/NARB Procedures.

Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

