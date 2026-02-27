UFP Technologies to Present and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate in the upcoming Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held in Orlando, Florida March 1-4, 2026. UFP’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:50 PM on Tuesday, March 3rd. A live webcast of UFP’s presentation will be available here.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014

jelliott@threepa.com