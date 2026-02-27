Vancouver Chinatown Foundation Celebrates the Official Grand Opening of Bob & Michael's Place

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation , alongside community partners and government officials, today celebrates the official grand opening of Bob & Michael’s Place . This landmark development provides more than 300 residents with safe, affordable homes, setting a new gold standard for community housing in Canada.

Located at 54 West Hastings, Bob & Michael's Place is the result of a collaborative vision to address the critical need for social housing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and Chinatown. The project is named in honour of two of Vancouver's most respected philanthropists, Robert (Bob) Lee and Michael Audain, whose foundational support and combined $10 million donation were instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

Bob & Michael's Place is part of a community designed to foster connection, belonging, and well-being. In addition to the 231 independent living homes, the development houses the 50,000-square-foot Lily's Community Health Centre , an integrated health facility operated by Vancouver Coastal Health that will serve the entire neighbourhood. The building also features a Community Partnerships Program that connects residents to wellness services, life skills training, mentorship, and various arts and cultural experiences Vancouver offers.

"Seeing Bob & Michael's Place officially open its doors is a profoundly proud moment for all of us at the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. This project is the culmination of a decade-long vision to create a place of hope, stability, and community," says Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. "This building is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. It honours the incredible legacies of my father, Bob Lee, and Michael Audain, two individuals who believed deeply in the importance of community.”

The project represents a successful partnership between the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, all levels of government, and private donors, demonstrating an innovative and collaborative approach to solving complex social challenges.

“The opening of Bob & Michael’s Place is an example of what can be accomplished when we work together with our partners to address the housing crisis,” says the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. “By integrating safe, stable housing and wraparound support services, the development sets a new standard for community housing in Canada. Seeing this project come together from my time in Vancouver to today has been particularly inspiring. Projects like this are essential to building healthier communities and delivering meaningful, lasting change. We are proud to have played a role in making this vision a reality.”

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and we are proud that our partnership with the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation has helped to bring this vision to life,” says Premier David Eby. “Bob & Michael’s Place exemplifies what can be achieved when governments, non-profits and community partners come together with a shared goal.”

The Grand Opening marks a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalization of Chinatown and Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, providing a strong foundation for a healthier and inclusive community for generations to come.

“Bob & Michael’s Place is a cornerstone in the ongoing revitalization of Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, offering stability, dignity, and new opportunities for its residents,” says Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver. “The City of Vancouver is proud to champion this project as a gold standard for community housing that will benefit our city for generations to come.”

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation builds more resilient and inclusive communities by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown’s irreplaceable cultural heritage. Learn more at chinatownfoundation.org .

