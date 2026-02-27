Toll Brothers Announces Final Condominium Building Release at New Talley Station in Decatur, Georgia

DECATUR, Ga., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of its final condo building at New Talley Station, a vibrant community located in the heart of Decatur, Georgia. With prices starting from the low $400,000s, this represents the final opportunity to purchase a new luxury condo in this unique enclave close to downtown Decatur.





Located adjacent to East Decatur Station, the final building of New Talley Station offers home shoppers a unique blend of contemporary architecture and community charm. The thoughtfully designed and beautifully appointed condos feature open-concept living areas, designer finishes, and private outdoor balconies. Residents will enjoy proximity to the East Decatur Greenway Trail just a few blocks away, along with nearby award-winning restaurants, breweries, and outdoor entertainment.

"This is an exciting milestone for New Talley Station as we unveil the final building of luxury condos in this highly sought-after location," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With its walkable neighborhood feel, vibrant surroundings, and thoughtfully designed homes, this community delivers the ideal mix of modern living and small-town charm just minutes from Atlanta."





New Talley Station is located within walking distance of the Talley Street Upper Elementary School and offers unbeatable access to Emory University, Decatur Square, and the Avondale Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) station. Decatur’s small-town charm is complemented by its extensive dining, shopping, and entertainment options, making it one of the most desirable places to live in Georgia.





The Sales Center is located at 2600 Talley St. in Decatur. For more information about New Talley Station and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

