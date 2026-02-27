Why the First Year Behind the Wheel is the Most Dangerous: Data Shows Teen Drivers 3 Times More Likely to be in Fatal Crash

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The driver’s license photo may be slightly awkward, but the milestone is unforgettable. For families, a newly licensed teen means independence, busy schedules and a new set of responsibilities.





Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death for U.S. teens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows drivers ages 16-19 are nearly three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than drivers 20 and older, per mile driven.

The statistics are serious, but they’re also manageable.

“With the right preparation, teen driving doesn’t have to feel overwhelming,” said Susan Irace, manager, divisional claims at Mercury Insurance. “Experience is what young drivers are building. Parents can help shorten that learning curve with structure, technology and smart coverage decisions.”

Why the First Year Matters

Federal safety data shows crash risk is highest in a teen’s first year of independent driving. Night driving, teen passengers and distracted driving increase that risk – while seat belts, graduated licensing laws and supervised practice significantly reduce it.

In 2023, more than 2,800 teens ages 13-19 were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide, according to the CDC. However, teen crash rates have declined over time thanks to safer vehicles, graduated driver licensing programs and greater awareness of distracted driving.





Ways to Reduce Teen Driving Risk

The experts at Mercury Insurance encourage families to focus on preparation rather than panic.

1. Coach Early and Often

Log supervised driving time in different conditions – highways, rain, nighttime

Create a simple written driving agreement outlining expectations

Limit teen passengers during the first year

Make seatbelts non-negotiable





2. Let Technology Help

Choose vehicles with safety features like automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring

Use telematics or safe-driving feedback tools to reinforce good habits

Activate smartphone “Do Not Disturb While Driving” settings





3. Review Insurance Before the Keys Change Hands

Add teens to your insurance policy promptly

Revisit liability limits to protect family assets

Ask about good student and driver training discounts





“Insurance is about preparation, not fear,” Irace said. “When families combine active coaching with the right coverage, they’re setting their teen up for safer miles ahead.”

Preparation Turns Risks into Confidence

The first solo drive is a milestone, but preparation determines what comes next. By pairing common-sense coaching with today’s vehicle safety technology and thoughtful insurance planning, families can support independence while managing risk responsibly.

For more teen driver safety tips and coverage guidance, visit MercuryInsurance.com/resources.

