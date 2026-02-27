Outdoor Lighting Concepts Expands Landscape Lighting Services to Fort Worth Market

FORT WORTH, TX, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Outdoor Lighting Concepts, a national provider of custom-designed outdoor lighting solutions, announces the expansion of its services to the Fort Worth, Texas market through a new franchise location. The company brings its expertise in high-end residential and commercial lighting design to homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Fort Worth area.

The new franchise location, led by franchisee Mike Hackemack, offers comprehensive outdoor lighting services designed to enhance property aesthetics, improve safety, and increase property value. The expansion represents the company's continued growth in Texas markets, bringing professional Landscape Lighting Fort Worth services to communities including Arlington, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley, Burleson, Lake Worth, Saginaw, and Azle.

"The Fort Worth market presents tremendous opportunities for property owners seeking to transform their outdoor spaces through professional lighting design," said Mike Hackemack, Owner of Outdoor Lighting Concepts Fort Worth. "Our expansion into this region allows us to bring our proven design methodology and maintenance programs to a community that values both aesthetic appeal and functional outdoor living spaces."

The Fort Worth location specializes in custom lighting solutions tailored to each property's unique architecture and landscape features. Services include curb appeal lighting, deck and patio illumination, accent lighting for gardens and water features, pathway lighting for safety, and automated lighting control systems. Commercial clients benefit from lighting designs that enhance visibility, improve security, and create welcoming environments for customers and employees.

Outdoor Lighting Fort Worth residents can now access includes advanced color systems that allow property owners to customize their lighting schemes for different occasions and seasons. The company also offers permanent holiday lighting solutions, eliminating the annual task of installing and removing seasonal decorations. Each installation includes professional-grade fixtures and components designed for long-term performance in Texas weather conditions.

"Professional outdoor lighting represents one of the most impactful improvements property owners can make," added Spencer Freiman, Franchise Founder of Outdoor Lighting Concepts. "Beyond the immediate visual transformation, properly designed lighting systems provide enhanced security, extended outdoor living hours, and measurable increases in property value. Our Fort Worth team brings the expertise to maximize these benefits for every client."

The company's approach emphasizes comprehensive design consultations that consider architectural features, landscape elements, and client objectives. Each project receives a custom design plan with strategic fixture placement to highlight key features while avoiding light pollution and glare. The Fort Worth team also provides ongoing maintenance programs to protect lighting investments and ensure optimal performance year-round.

Outdoor Lighting Concepts maintains a portfolio spanning residential estates, commercial properties, hospitality venues, and public spaces. The company's franchise model combines national brand recognition with local market expertise, allowing each location to deliver customized solutions while maintaining consistent quality standards. The Fort Worth franchise joins a growing network of locations serving major markets across the United States.





The company offers free design consultations for property owners interested in exploring outdoor lighting options. Services extend beyond traditional lighting to include outdoor audio systems, creating complete atmospheric solutions for outdoor entertainment areas.

