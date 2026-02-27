Chinatown Restaurant Announces Final Lion Dance Festivities for Chinese New Year

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Lunar New Year, known throughout the world as Chinese New Year started on the 17th of February. Tradition requires that festivities continue for 15 days from the start of celebrations, in order to drive away evil from communities.

Schnitzer Properties and Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant announce the Final Lion Dance will be held at, their flagship Nevada property, The Center at Spring Mountain on Tuesday March 3, 2026 beginning at 1600hours or 4:00pm. Traditional Lion dance will be performed by Lohan School of Shaolin. At this Finale event, patrons, guest, and the public are welcomed to watch and walk with the Lion performers as they start their ritual at The Center at Spring Mountain on 4044 Schiff Drive, dancing and drumming their way across the shopping complex onto Valley View Blvd, towards Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, and throughout the entire Chinatown property.

Performing at the end of Chinese New Year is in essence the start of the Lantern Festival, symbolizing reunion, Harmony of Society and the start of Spring. Kung Fu Restaurant is once again honored to maintain tradition, in partnering with Schnitzer Properties, in presenting our neighbors with a live Lion ceremonial dance. The Lohan Artist will once again be welcomed into the dining room and throughout the restaurant performing their carefully choreographed ritual, including sealing in Good Fortune by conducting the Cai Qing ritual, where the Lions pluck a hanging Green Leafy Vegetable, ceremoniously ingesting, then expelling the leftover onto the physical property owner.

This legendary ritual Locks in Prosperity throughout the entire year.

The Lohan School of Shaolin is the foremost martial arts experts of Chinese Gung Fu in Las Vegas. Their ceremonial dance has become a tradition every Chinese New Year, in and around major resorts, and businesses in Las Vegas. It is only befitting that they should Finish off the New Lunar Year at the first Thai and Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas.

The Lunar New Year, which last for up to 15 days, starts with the first day in the new Lunar calendar. The Calendar is based off of astrological events-how the movement and positions of celestial objects-stars and planets align with one another. This is why the New Year shifts from one day to another, every year or cycle, which usually falls

between mid January through the middle of February. The Lantern Festival begins immediately after Lunar New Year, marking the Finale of the Chinese New Year season. The Red Lanterns as they are Lighted up symbolizes hope of a bright Future, discarding darkness.

Schnitzer Properties was formerly Harsch Investment Properties, is a prominent Portland Oregon based, family-owned real estate investment company. Founded in 1950, today it is one of the top 10 private real estate owners in Western United States, with over 31 million square feet of industrial, office, retail and multifamily holdings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant first opened in downtown Las Vegas, on 3rd Street and Fremont in 1973. The eatery is open from 11:30am to 9:30pm for Lunch and Dinner every day, including Holidays, dark on Wednesdays. The Kitchen offers every menu item for takeout, along with a full time in house food delivery staff, sending meal delivery throughout the Vegas valley, up to a 5 mile radius. This Asian restaurant will even cater any special event. In addition a full time bar along with Beer Wines and Cocktails are available for our patron's convenience enhancing their Asian dining experience in Las Vegas. To review a complete menu of over 800 dishes from China and Thailand, click; http://www.kungfuplaza.com, Call the restaurant at: 702-247-4120, or visit us at 3505 S Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89103 U.S.A. The Restaurant is located just a half mile to the West of the Wynn Resort, on the Las Vegas Strip, it is where the average entrée is $15.00, and is where most diners order and dine family style.

