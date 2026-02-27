Total Voting Rights

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
27 FEBRUARY 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 27 February 2026, it has 47,953,406 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 47,953,406. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


