Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
27 FEBRUARY 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 27 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 350,923,047 Ordinary Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 350,923,047. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 20, 2026 02:05 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Director/PDMR Shareholding

    Foresight VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 Notification of Interests of Directors20 February 2026 The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 14 January...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Shareholding
  • February 20, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Issue of Equity

    Foresight VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 Issue of EquityAllotment of Ordinary Shares20 February 2026 The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 12,790,898 Ordinary...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity