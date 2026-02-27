WENDEL: Share buybacks and liquidity agreement suspension

SHARE BUYBACKS – FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Share buybacks and liquidity agreement suspension

As announced yesterday, Wendel signed today a mandate with Natixis SA, in its capacity as investment services provider, for share buybacks up to a maximum volume representing approximately 9% of the share capital.

The mandate is effective for a period that may extend until December 18, 2026 inclusive.

These share buybacks will be carried out under the share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 15, 2025, as renewed, as the case may be, by any authorization with the same purpose granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting which will rule on the 2025 fiscal year.

The liquidity agreement handled by Oddo BHF is suspended as of today and for the duration of the mandate. The liquidity account has 68,273 shares and €3,897,144.04.

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and announced the acquisition of Committed Advisors in October 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Wendel Investment Managers manages 47 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012For more information: wendelgroup.com

Contact

General Counsel - Caroline Bertin Delacour : +33 (0) 1 42 85 30 00 - c.bertindelacour@wendelgroup.com

