Nanterre, 27 February 2026

Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

VINCI filed today its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Finance/Investors/Financial information/ Annual reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The English version of the Universal Registration Document is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

