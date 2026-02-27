Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 27 February 2026 at 6.45 p.m. EET

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 27 February 2026

Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:

Trade date 27 February 2026 Bourse trade Buy Share MEKKO Volume 8,600 Average price/share, EUR 11.2959 Total price, EUR 97,144.74



On 12 February 2026, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 145,025 of its own shares.

The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

