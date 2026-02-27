DEADLINE ALERT for RR, PLUG, PMI, TCPC: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR)

Class Period: January 27, 2026 – January 29, 2026, 12:00 PM EST

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Class Period: January 17, 2025 – November 13, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (2) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI)

Class Period: September 2, 2025 – October 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Picard’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC)

Class Period: November 6, 2024 – January 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company’s unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company’s NAV was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

