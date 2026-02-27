Ilkka Oyj Stock Exchange Release 27 February 2026, at 07:00 p.m. EET





Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 27 February 2026

Date 27 February 2026 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 2,491 Average price/share (EUR) 4.3211 Total cost (EUR) 10,763.86

After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of 97,034 treasury shares (ILKKA2).

For more information, please contact:

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj

olli.pirhonen@ilkka.com

Ilkka Oyj in brief

Ilkka is a marketing and technology company that offers professional, data and technology services in digital marketing and communications. The core of Ilkka's business is formed by the software company Liana, a pioneer in marketing and communication technology, and its Swedish subsidiary Ungapped; the leading expert in data-driven sales and marketing, Profinder; Finland's leading WordPress digital agency Evermade; Finland's leading social media marketing expert agency MySome; and the strategic B2B marketing partner Myynninmaailma. Our success relies heavily on knowing the entire purchase path and utilizing modern technology, data, and AI. Our international focus is particularly on Sweden and the emerging markets in the Middle East. The group's services are provided by approximately 330 marketing, technology, and data experts.

