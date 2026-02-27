UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 12-month period of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements for the 12-month period of 2025.
Financial results
- As at 31 December 2025, the Company's investment assets, valued at fair value through profit or loss, totalled EUR 165 020 thousand. This represents an increase of EUR 5 118 thousand, or 3.20%, compared to 31 December 2024. The change was primarily driven by additional investments made throughout 2025 and the results of the year-end independent annual valuation of the Company’s assets.
- As at 31 December 2025, the Company reported total assets of EUR 174 567 thousand, total equity of EUR 88 787 thousand, and total liabilities of EUR 85 780 thousand. For the period from January to December 2025, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 11 689 thousand.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
Mantas.Auruskevicius@lordslb.lt
