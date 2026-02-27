Italpreziosi Accelerates Digital Innovation with the Launch of Its New Precious Metals Investment App

AREZZO, Italy, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italpreziosi announces the launch of its official application, a new digital tool designed to provide investors with even simpler, more secure, and immediate access to the world of precious metals. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

With this new solution, Italpreziosi takes a further step forward in its innovation journey, offering clients a comprehensive platform that integrates the purchase, monitoring, and management of physical gold and silver investments directly from their smartphones.

The app enables users to purchase investment-grade bars and coins through the official Italpreziosi catalog, featuring continuously updated pricing and a guided purchasing process designed to ensure transparency, simplicity, and maximum security.

The user experience has been developed to meet the needs of modern investors who require operational speed without compromising reliability.

In addition to its purchasing functionality, the application offers an advanced system for consulting real-time price quotations.

Users can monitor spot prices and fixings, and analyze precious metals performance through interactive charts and intuitive analytical tools designed to interpret market trends across multiple time horizons.

A further distinctive feature is the integrated digital wallet, which allows investors to check the quantity and value of their holdings at any time, review their purchase history, and access orders and related documentation.

As a result, their precious metals portfolio is always within reach, providing a clear and up-to-date overview of their position.

The experience is further enhanced by customizable alert systems: users can set notifications for gold, silver, or specific products and receive automatic updates when selected price thresholds are reached, enabling them to seize market opportunities promptly.

With the launch of the new app, Italpreziosi reaffirms its commitment to combining strength, expertise, and technological innovation, delivering digital solutions aligned with a constantly evolving market and the expectations of an increasingly informed and discerning clientele.

For Italpreziosi, investing in precious metals is not merely a value-driven choice, but a journey to be supported with professionalism, transparency, and strategic vision.

