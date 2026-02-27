One in Three Rheumatologists View BMS’ Sotyktu as a Substantial Advance in Psoriatic Arthritis Ahead of March 6 FDA Decision, According to Spherix Global Insights Data

Exton, PA, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the FDA’s March 6, 2026 PDUFA date approaching for Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA), new findings from RealTime Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis Q1 (US), show that U.S. rheumatologists are actively monitoring the potential approval. Sotyktu, an oral selective TYK2 inhibitor currently approved in psoriasis, is under FDA review for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Fielded among 104 U.S. rheumatologists in January 2026, the study indicates that nearly half are already aware of the upcoming FDA decision. Unaided, Sotyktu is the most frequently cited pipeline therapy in PsA, reflecting strong pre-launch visibility ahead of potential commercialization.

Perceptions of differentiation are beginning to take shape, with one in three rheumatologists considering deucravacitinib a substantial advance over currently available PsA therapies. If approved, physicians estimate that roughly one-fifth of their PsA patients would be appropriate candidates, and most anticipate incorporating the agent into practice within six months of launch.

Mechanism expectations further clarify how Sotyktu may compete within the oral advanced therapy segment. When comparing TYK2 inhibition with JAK inhibitors in PsA, rheumatologists more often associate TYK2 with a potentially improved safety profile, though opinions remain divided on whether efficacy will exceed that of existing JAKs. Consistent with this view, physicians indicate that Sotyktu would most likely displace competing oral therapies—including JAK inhibitors such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and AbbVie’s Rinvoq, as well as Amgen’s Otezla—rather than biologic classes. Most expect it to be positioned following inadequate response to TNF or IL inhibitors, with limited earlier-line use dependent on clinical experience and pricing.

Sotyktu will enter a mature PsA treatment landscape in which nearly all patients under a rheumatologists’ care are pharmacologically treated and the majority are already receiving a biologic or JAK inhibitor. As a result, new entrants such as Sotyktu are expected to compete primarily through brand-to-brand share shifts rather than expansion of the treated population. Consistent with this, physicians view oral TYK2 inhibition as an incremental addition to the current treatment algorithm rather than a biologic-displacing disruptor.

Beyond product positioning, the launch carries broader implications for Bristol Myers Squibb. At the end of the first year and a half on the psoriasis market—and at the conclusion of Spherix’s Launch Dynamix™ tracking— dermatologists’ initial enthusiasm for Sotyktu’s degree of advancement had tempered, and manufacturer launch ratings were rated largely neutral. The rheumatology debut now represents a pivotal opportunity to reinforce both clinical differentiation and corporate standing.

Manufacturer partnership data underscore the competitive environment Sotyktu is entering. When rheumatologists were asked to rank the top three most respected pharmaceutical partners in PsA, AbbVie led decisively, with Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and UCB forming a clear second tier. Bristol Myers Squibb received limited inclusion among rheumatologists’ top three most respected partners and ranked lowest overall when weighted by partner standing.

Performance perceptions across key support attributes further highlight this gap. AbbVie is consistently viewed as the strongest partner across measures including support of the rheumatology profession, patient services, HUB infrastructure, sales engagement, reimbursement support, and MSL interaction. In contrast, Bristol Myers Squibb does not lead on any evaluated partnership metric and is infrequently cited across these dimensions. While BMS maintains an established presence in immunology, including Orencia, the data suggest that it has yet to achieve the same level of partnership recognition in PsA as several of its peers.

The strategic importance of this launch extends beyond PsA. Deucravacitinib is also in clinical development for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Sjögren’s disease, positioning rheumatologists at the center of its potential expansion into broader systemic autoimmune indications. Perceptions established during the PsA launch, including views of the broader TYK2 mechanism of action and the manufacturer, may influence receptivity to future line extensions. As such, the March 6 FDA decision represents more than a potential label expansion. It marks a defining moment for Sotyktu’s positioning within rheumatology—and for Bristol Myers Squibb’s broader standing in the specialty.

Spherix Global Insights will track Sotyktu’s entry into the PsA market through its Launch Dynamix™ service, delivering longitudinal insights into early adoption patterns, brand-to-brand share movement, promotional impact, and evolving physician perceptions during the first 18 months post-launch.

