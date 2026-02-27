Toll Brothers at Audubon Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Audubon, is coming soon to Magnolia, Texas. Located within the prestigious Audubon master plan, this community will feature expansive single-family homes on 80-foot-wide home sites and an impressive selection of resort-style amenities. Site work is underway at 38549 Dancing Pair Way in Magnolia, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.





Toll Brothers at Audubon will offer an elevated collection of one- and two-story home designs ranging from approximately 3,600 to over 6,100 square feet. Homes will feature versatile floor plans and luxurious finishes, all with the exceptional craftsmanship and quality for which Toll Brothers is known. Pricing is anticipated from the upper $800,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to bring Toll Brothers at Audubon to Magnolia, where home shoppers can enjoy stunning home designs and a vibrant lifestyle in a sought-after master-planned community," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With expansive home sites and resort-style amenities, this new community represents the best in luxury living."





Residents will enjoy robust future amenities, including a resort-style pool with cabanas, splash pad, playground, recreation center, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails, and over 650 acres of parks and gathering spaces.

The community is conveniently located near major commuter routes including Texas State Highway 249, providing easy access to downtown Houston, Magnolia, and Bryan-College Station. Local shopping, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away. Families with children living in Toll Brothers at Audubon will benefit from its location within the top-rated Magnolia Independent School District, offering access to excellent schools.





For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Audubon, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

