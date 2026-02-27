Crypto Update: Pepeto New Crypto Presale Surpasses $7.35M as Trump Tariffs Crash the Market and Whales Load Presales

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto the new crypto just crossed $7.355 million in presale funding and stages fill faster than any previous round. Wallet registrations doubled in February. Staking deposits climb as holders lock tokens at 211% APY before the Binance listing. Fake tokens appear on decentralized exchanges daily, confirming demand has reached copycat levels. Three product demos are live at the Pepeto official website. SolidProof and Coinsult completed dual audits. A Pepe original cofounder is building this. And while the market collapses under Trump tariff panic, whale wallets are buying Pepeto at $0.000000186 while the Fear Index reads 11. Whispers connecting Elon Musk to the project spread across X and Telegram. Nothing confirmed. But nothing was confirmed before Dogecoin pumped 13,000% either.

Crypto Update: Trump Tariffs Crashed the Market 50% and Whale Wallets Used the Panic to Load Pepeto Before the Listing

Bitcoin peaked at $126,000 in October 2025 and now trades near $63,000. As NPR reported, Trump promised a crypto revolution but delivered a crash. His 15% tariff announcement on February 23 triggered a 5% drop within hours. February produced $2.56 billion in liquidations. Ethereum fell 60%. Trump's own meme coin dropped 72%. His family's American Bitcoin Corp lost $59 million in one quarter. But while retail panicked, whale wallets holding 1,000 or more Bitcoin increased from 1,207 to 1,303 since October. As Blockchain Reporter documented, six overlapping factors drove the crash. The Fear Index hit 11. That's where smart money accumulates. And that money is rotating into presales. Pepeto sits at $0.000000186 with three products and a Binance listing approaching. Trump created the fear. Whales are using it.

"The crash changes nothing about what we're building," said a Pepeto team representative. "PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange approach launch. Every crypto update about Trump tariffs drives attention toward presales with real infrastructure. Smart money moves toward early positions."

Crypto Update: Pepeto The New Crypto Presale Mirrors the Early Dogecoin Pattern While Elon Musk Keeps Meme Coins in the Spotlight

Consider what Dogecoin looked like before the world caught on. Copycats launching daily. Then one Elon Musk tweet changed everything and CoinDesk reported Musk just told followers "maybe next year" about putting Dogecoin on the moon. Dogecoin reached $90 billion with zero products. Now Musk confirmed X Money is in closed beta for 600 million users. Speculation connecting him to Pepeto grows louder daily. The pattern is identical. Community growth. Copycats. Whale accumulation. Then one catalyst turns a presale into a headline. Pepeto staking at 211% APY means $25,000 generates $52,750 yearly. $4,395 monthly. $144 daily. But staking is the patience reward. At $0.000000186, a $50 million cap turns every dollar into $100. Dogecoin hit $90 billion with a logo. Pepeto has PepetoSwap for zero tax trading, Pepeto Bridge connecting Ethereum, BSC, and Solana, Pepeto Exchange as a meme listing hub, a Pepe cofounder, dual audits, and zero percent tax. The presale is 70% filled. $7.355 million raised. Every Trump headline pushes capital toward presales. Every Elon Musk crypto update reminds investors what one tweet does. The whales recognized this setup before. They're inside Pepeto now. Visit the Pepeto official website before six zeros disappear permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Enter The Presale

Important Pepeto Presale Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Pepeto is still in presale and NOT available on any exchange or DEX. As crypto update coverage and Trump headlines drive attention, fake tokens using the Pepeto name launch daily. The ONLY way to buy Pepeto is through Pepeto Official Website.

FAQs

Why is crypto down right now?

The market crashed due to Trump's 15% tariff announcement, $2.56 billion in liquidations, tech stock collapses, and Bitcoin ETFs turning sellers. Bitcoin dropped 50% from $126,000 to $63,000.

What is the latest crypto update on Pepeto presale?

Pepeto surpassed $7.355 million with stages accelerating. It offers 211% staking, three product demos, dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, zero percent tax, and a Binance listing approaching at $0.000000186.

Is Elon Musk connected to Pepeto?

Nothing confirmed. Speculation spreads across X and Telegram. Musk recently said SpaceX may put Dogecoin on the moon and confirmed X Money is in closed beta for 600 million users. His history of moving meme coins fuels the rumors.

How did Trump tariffs affect crypto?

Trump's 15% tariff announcement crashed crypto over 5% within hours. Combined with liquidations, Bitcoin fell from $126,000 to $63,000. Whale wallets used the panic to accumulate presale positions including Pepeto.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin infrastructure project. PepetoSwap (zero tax cross chain trading), Pepeto Bridge (multi chain routing), Pepeto Exchange (dedicated meme listing hub). Created by a cofounder of Pepe. Dual audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. Zero tax. 211% staking. Presale: $0.000000186. Raised: $7.355M. Binance listing approaching.







