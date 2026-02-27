NFM Named a 2025 Top 50 Mortgage Company to Work For by Mortgage Executive Magazine, Ranks in the Top 20

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM announced today that it has been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine as a Top 50 Mortgage Company to Work For in 2025, ranking in the Top 20 on the publication’s annual list. The recognition underscores NFM’s continued commitment to building a supportive, growth-oriented culture where loan officers and team members can thrive.

The Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For recognition is based on an extensive survey of more than 10,000 loan officers across 200+ mortgage companies. Participants evaluated their companies across multiple categories, including culture, loan processing, underwriting, compensation, management, marketing, and technology. NFM’s Top 20 placement reflects strong ratings across these areas and the company’s focus on delivering an exceptional workplace experience.

“Being named a Top 50 Mortgage Company to Work For, and earning a spot in the Top 20, is an honor that speaks directly to the people who make NFM what it is,” said LaTasha Waddy, President of NFM. “We are intentional about cultivating a workplace where our teams feel supported, empowered to grow, and equipped with the tools and leadership they need to succeed. This recognition is a meaningful testament to our culture, and we are grateful to every loan officer who took the time to share their feedback.”

The full story and list of recognized companies can be found in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Winter 2026 edition, beginning on page 51.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.





