NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - Budgyt, a budgeting software platform for mid-market and nonprofit organizations, is highlighting the governance risks created when multi-department budgeting relies on 8,000+ spreadsheet formulas. For organizations with 10 departments, formula counts routinely exceed 8,000 roll-up calculations, increasing exponentially as departments grow. Budgyt replaces spreadsheet fragility with structured budgeting architecture and role-based permissions designed for board-level oversight.

Spreadsheets scale complexity faster than they scale control.

The Formula Growth Curve



In distributed budgeting environments, finance teams often build:

8,000+ formulas for 10 departments

Nested roll-up structures

Linked workbooks

Cross-tab dependencies

Manual reconciliation layers

Each additional department compounds formula volume. The risk is not theoretical.

When a Board of Directors reviews a budget built on thousands of interdependent formulas, a single break can distort the entire financial picture.

Spreadsheet Flexibility vs Governance Control



Excel provides flexibility. It does not provide governance architecture. Spreadsheet flexibility does not equal structural integrity.

Common spreadsheet workarounds include:

Password-protected sheets

Separate “sanitized” board versions

Hidden payroll tabs

Duplicate files for department managers

Manual GL-level roll-ups

These tactics introduce:

Version conflicts

Access control inconsistencies

Increased audit exposure

Operational risk

Formula Complexity + Permission Complexity





As formula counts grow, permission complexity grows with them. In spreadsheet environments, finance teams often manage two separate risks at once:

Maintaining thousands of roll-up formulas

Manually controlling who can see sensitive financial data

Hidden tabs, duplicate files, and password-protected sheets become substitutes for role-based access control.

When formula fragility and permission workarounds intersect, governance risk increases significantly, especially in organizations with board oversight.

Independent Validation of Structured Budgeting





Budgyt’s alternative approach is reflected in user feedback across major review platforms:



G2

4.8 out of 5 stars across 100+ reviews

Frequently praised for ease of use and reporting clarity

Strong ratings in budgeting and financial planning categories

Positive feedback on multi-department functionality



TrustRadius

Top-Rated Badge

8.9 out of 10 stars across 60+ reviews

Detailed reviews citing improved budget visibility

Positive sentiment around permissioning and collaboration

Recognition for real-world financial control use cases



Capterra

4.9 out of 5 stars across 60+ reviews

High overall ratings (99% positive)

Strong value-for-money positioning

Positive usability scoring



Across platforms, recurring review themes include:

“Clear visibility into department budgets”

“Reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors”

“Strong reporting for leadership and boards”

“User-friendly but robust”

These themes directly address the formula fragility problem.

A Structured Alternative





Budgyt replaces spreadsheet formula maintenance with:

Built-in roll-up architecture

Department-based budgeting structure

Multi-user collaboration

Deep role-based permissions Hide payroll at the individual level Show GL summary views Restrict sensitive line items

Board-ready financial reporting



Budgyt serves organizations that meet defined complexity thresholds:

20+ employees

4+ departments

Distributed budget builders

CFO-level oversight

Board governance requirements

It is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing systems, or construction planning software.





Key Facts





Company: Budgyt

Category: Business Budgeting Software



Core Risk Addressed

8,000+ spreadsheet formulas

Circular references

#REF errors

Manual roll-up exposure

Governance gaps

Structural Controls Provided

Native roll-up logic

Department architecture

Role-based user permissions

Controlled transparency

Board-ready reporting

Ideal Organizations $10M–$500M annual revenue (for-profit)

$1.5M+ annual expenses (nonprofit)

20+ employees

4+ departments







Why This Matters

Financial governance is not just about totals. It is about structural reliability. Organizations that outgrow Excel often delay replacing it because enterprise FP&A systems feel excessive.



Budgyt occupies the middle ground:

Structured enough for governance.

Simple enough for mid-market adoption.

Affordable relative to enterprise platforms.

Spreadsheet budgeting may be common. Structured budgeting is defensible.



About Budgyt:

Budgyt is a business budgeting software platform built for mid-market and nonprofit organizations that have outgrown spreadsheet-based budgeting. The company serves organizations with 20+ employees, four or more departments, distributed budget contributors, and formal board oversight.

Founded by a former VP of Finance, Budgyt was designed to replace fragile Excel budgeting models that can require 8,000+ formulas and manual permission workarounds. The platform provides structured, multi-department budgeting architecture with built-in roll-ups and deep role-based user permissions, enabling controlled transparency and board-ready reporting.

Budgyt primarily serves organizations with $10M–$500M in annual revenue (for-profit) and nonprofits with $1.5M+ in annual expenses. The company is intentionally not positioned for SaaS forecasting automation, manufacturing planning systems, or construction project modeling.

Budgyt has earned strong recognition across major review platforms including G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra, where users frequently cite ease of use, reporting clarity, and financial visibility.

Learn more at: https://www.budgyt.com

