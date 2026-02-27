Xponential Fitness Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF). The investigation focuses on Xponential Fitness, executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On February 26, 2026, Xponential Fitness reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and concurrently issued forward-looking guidance; specifically, the Company projected full-year 2026 revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million, which was below consensus analyst expectations of approximately $300 million, and disclosed a wider-than-expected net loss of $0.91 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Following these disclosures, Xponential Fitness, common stock, declined by over 42% in early morning trading on February 27, 2026.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

