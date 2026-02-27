AshtonManual.org Launches as the Definitive Resource for Safe, Evidence-Based Benzodiazepine Tapering

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AshtonManual.org, a newly launched educational platform, is dedicated to helping the public understand the Ashton Manual—widely regarded as the gold standard protocol for safe benzodiazepine tapering. The website provides comprehensive resources explaining what the Ashton Manual is, how it works, and why it remains the preferred method for many patients seeking to safely discontinue benzodiazepine medications. In addition to its educational mission, AshtonManual.org proudly announces that Dr. Mark Leeds, D.O., is available to provide expert medical supervision for patients pursuing the Ashton Method through his concierge medical practice, offering both in-person and telemedicine services.

Understanding the Ashton Manual

The Ashton Manual, developed by the late Professor C. Heather Ashton at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, is a comprehensive, evidence-based guide for the gradual withdrawal of benzodiazepine medications. For decades, it has served as the most trusted resource for patients, families, and healthcare providers navigating the complexities of benzodiazepine discontinuation. The protocol emphasizes a slow, individualized tapering approach—often involving a crossover to a longer-acting benzodiazepine such as diazepam—to minimize withdrawal symptoms and support patient comfort throughout the process.

AshtonManual.org was created to make this critical information more accessible to the growing number of individuals who are seeking to understand their options for safe medication reduction. The platform provides clear, patient-friendly explanations of the Ashton Method, including how crossover tapering works, why gradual dose reductions are essential, and what patients can expect during the tapering process.

Why the Ashton Manual Stands Apart

Unlike rapid detox programs or one-size-fits-all approaches, the Ashton Manual prioritizes the patient’s individual experience above rigid timelines. The protocol recognizes that benzodiazepine withdrawal is a deeply personal process—one that varies significantly from person to person—and that the pace of reduction should always be guided by the patient’s tolerance and readiness. This patient-responsive philosophy is what has made the Ashton Manual the most widely recommended tapering resource among benzodiazepine withdrawal communities and informed clinicians worldwide.

“The Ashton Manual has remained the gold standard for benzodiazepine tapering because it puts the patient at the center of every decision,” says Dr. Mark Leeds, D.O., founder of AshtonManual.org. “No two patients experience withdrawal in the same way, and the Ashton Method gives us a proven framework to adjust the pace of tapering to each individual’s needs. That flexibility is what makes it so effective and so trusted.”

Expert Medical Supervision with Dr. Mark Leeds, D.O.

While the Ashton Manual provides an invaluable roadmap, medical supervision is essential for safely navigating the tapering process. AshtonManual.org is proud to announce that Dr. Mark Leeds, D.O., a family medicine physician and member of the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition’s medical advisory board, is available to guide patients through every stage of their taper through his concierge medical practice.

Dr. Leeds offers both in-person appointments in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and telemedicine consultations for patients nationwide. His approach is built on the principles of the Ashton Manual while incorporating modern refinements, including microtapering and liquid tapering techniques. Each patient receives a unique, customized treatment program designed around their specific medication history, symptom profile, and personal goals.

“Medical supervision during benzodiazepine tapering isn’t optional—it’s essential,” shares Dr. Leeds. “The Ashton Manual gives us an outstanding framework, but every patient’s body responds differently to dose reductions. My role is to monitor each patient closely, listen to what they’re experiencing, and adjust the taper accordingly. When a patient tells me they need to slow down or hold at a dose, we do exactly that. The patient is always in the driver’s seat.”

A Patient-Centered, Responsive Approach

Dr. Leeds’ concierge practice model is specifically designed to provide the level of individualized attention that safe benzodiazepine tapering demands. Unlike traditional clinical settings where appointment times are limited and patients may feel rushed, Dr. Leeds offers extended consultations and ongoing support through secure messaging and email. This ensures that patients have direct access to their physician throughout the tapering process, enabling timely adjustments to their treatment plan whenever needed.

The practice’s patient-responsive philosophy means that each tapering schedule is continuously adapted based on how the patient is feeling. If symptoms become overwhelming, the taper is paused or slowed. If the patient is tolerating reductions well, the plan can be advanced. This close collaboration between physician and patient is the cornerstone of Dr. Leeds’ approach and reflects the spirit of the Ashton Manual itself.

“True patient empowerment means giving people real control over their own recovery,” says Dr. Leeds. “When patients know they have a say in the pace of their taper and a physician who will genuinely listen, it transforms the experience. Recovery becomes a partnership, not a prescription.”

An Educational Mission for Patients and Families

Beyond clinical services, AshtonManual.org is committed to educating the public about the realities of benzodiazepine dependence and the importance of safe, gradual withdrawal. The platform features in-depth articles, patient resources, and guidance designed to help individuals and their families understand the tapering process, recognize withdrawal symptoms, and make informed decisions about their care.

AshtonManual.org aims to bridge the gap between the wealth of knowledge contained in the Ashton Manual and the everyday patient seeking practical, understandable guidance. Whether someone is just beginning to explore their options or is actively pursuing a taper, the platform serves as a trusted starting point for their journey toward safe medication reduction.

About AshtonManual.org

AshtonManual.org is an educational platform dedicated to helping the public understand the Ashton Manual and its role as the leading protocol for safe benzodiazepine tapering. The platform provides comprehensive resources for patients, families, and healthcare providers, and connects individuals with the clinical expertise of Dr. Mark Leeds, D.O., a family medicine physician and member of the Benzodiazepine Information Coalition’s medical advisory board. Dr. Leeds offers expert medical supervision for benzodiazepine tapering through his concierge practice, providing both in-person and telemedicine services. For more information, visit www.ashtonmanual.org.

