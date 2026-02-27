Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $7.3M raised Fast Positioning as the BNB of Meme Coins While Bitcoin Price Prediction Models Target $225,000

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has crossed $7.556 million in presale funding and confirmed its positioning as the first dedicated infrastructure layer for the $45 billion meme coin economy. The announcement comes as Bitcoin recorded its biggest single day gain since early February, surging 9.3% to $69,987 and wiping out $400 million in short positions according to Bloomberg. Ethereum gained 13%. Solana surged 14%. The crypto news cycle flipped from panic to opportunity overnight according to CoinDesk. But while the market chases the bounce, capital inside the Pepeto presale has not moved. It is not reacting. It is accumulating. At $0.000000186 with three products approaching launch, Pepeto is building what the next cycle needs before the next cycle arrives.

Crypto News and Bitcoin Price Prediction: Hold It, But It Will Not Make You Rich

Bitcoin will never die. That is not a prediction. That is a statement backed by 16 years of evidence. Every crash, every regulation, every obituary written by mainstream media, Bitcoin has survived all of it and come back stronger. The bitcoin price prediction for 2026 ranges from $75,000 to $225,000 according to CNBC's annual institutional roundup. Standard Chartered targets $200,000. Goldman Sachs projects similar levels. CoinPedia forecasts $150,000 to $230,000 as the base range.

Hold your Bitcoin. Do not sell it. But understand what Bitcoin is at this stage. It is a store of value. A digital reserve asset. A 2x from $68,000 to $150,000 is excellent for wealth preservation. But it will not change your life if you are starting with $5,000 or $10,000 or even $50,000. The crypto news headlines about Bitcoin millionaires come from 2012 and 2013, when BTC traded under $100. That window closed a decade ago.

The question becomes simple. Where does life changing money come from in this cycle? The answer is the same as every previous cycle. It comes from the projects priced at fractions of a cent that build real products and catch the wave of the Bitcoin recovery.

Crypto News: Pepeto Is Building What BNB Built, But for Meme Coins

When Binance launched BNB, it was a utility token for one exchange. It started at $0.10. Today it trades above $600. A 6,000x return. But BNB did not reach that level because of hype. It reached that level because every trade on Binance created demand for BNB. The token had structural utility baked into the platform.

Pepeto is building the same model for the $45 billion meme coin economy. PepetoSwap is the trading layer. Zero tax cross chain execution designed specifically for meme tokens. Pepeto Bridge connects isolated blockchains so meme assets can move freely. Pepeto Exchange is the listing hub where new meme coins launch and trade. Every transaction across these three products creates organic demand for the Pepeto token.

"Pepeto is not competing with Binance. It is filling the structural gap that Binance never addressed," said a Pepeto team representative. "The meme economy processes billions in daily volume on platforms that were never designed for it. PepetoSwap, the bridge, and the exchange are the first infrastructure stack built from the ground up for meme assets."

Dual audits from SolidProof and Coinsult confirmed zero critical findings. An original Pepe cofounder created the project. Approaching Binance listing. Zero transaction tax.

The Staking Math on $100,000 and Why 50x Is Conservative

At 211% APY, a $100,000 position in Pepeto generates $578 per day. That is $17,583 per month. That is $211,000 per year in staking yield alone. But do not confuse the yield with the main play. The real opportunity is the price.

PEPE reached a $7 billion market cap with zero products and then lost 80% because there was nothing holding the value in place. Pepeto has the formula PEPE was missing. Virality gets you the first jump. Technology keeps you rising. PepetoSwap creates volume. The bridge creates utility. The exchange creates listings. Each product feeds demand back into the token. That is why 50x is conservative. That is why the first year after listing could produce the sharpest move. And that is why the token will not follow PEPE into an 80% decline. It has the infrastructure to sustain what hype alone cannot.

A 50x on $100,000 is $5 million. Plus $578 per day in staking while you wait. The bitcoin price prediction says hold BTC for 2x. The crypto news says the market is recovering. But the math says Pepeto at six zeros with three products and 70% filled is where the asymmetry lives.

Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale fills completely. Once it does, this entry price is gone permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website To Enter The Presale



