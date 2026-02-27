BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq – MASI), IHS Holding Limited (NYSE – HIS), VerifyMe, Inc. (Nasdaq – VRME), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Nasdaq – GLDD)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq – MASI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Masimo will be acquired by Danaher Corporation (NYSE – DHR) for $180.00 per share in cash, representing a total consideration of $9.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Masimo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/masimo-corporation-nasdaq-masi/.

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE – IHS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, IHS Towers will be acquired by MTN Group Limited (“MTN”) for $8.50 per ordinary share, in an all-cash transaction that values IHS Towers at an enterprise value of approximately $6.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the IHS Towers Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ihs-holding-limited-nyse-ihs/.

VerifyMe, Inc. (Nasdaq – VRME)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, VerifyMe will be acquired by Open World Ltd. (“Open World”) in a deal where VerifyMe shareholder will retain a 10% stake in the combined company on consummation of the deal. The investigation concerns whether the VerifyMe Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/verifyme-inc-nasdaq-vrme/.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Nasdaq – GLDD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Great Lakes will be acquired by Saltchuk Resources for $17.00 per share in cash, an aggregate equity value of approximately $1.2 billion and a total transaction value of $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Great Lakes Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/great-lakes-dredge-dock-corporation-nasdaq-gldd/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.