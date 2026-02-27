Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods’ second quarter of the financial year continued to take place in a challenging economic environment, characterized by weak consumption, price sensitivity, and increased cost pressure. This has particularly affected the Group’s operations in Estonia and nearby markets. At the same time, management has remained focused on core activities, cost control, and strengthening the financial structure.

In the second quarter of the financial year, the Group’s revenue amounted to EUR 5.1 million, decreasing by EUR 1.7 million, or 25%, compared to the same period last year. The decline in revenue was mainly due to lower sales volumes in the Estonian and Finnish markets. Quarterly gross profit was EUR 1.0 million, down 43% year-on-year, reflecting lower production volumes and price pressure.

EBITDA in the second quarter was EUR 0.2 million, below the EUR 0.6 million recorded in the previous financial year. Depreciation expenses remained stable, and operating profit was close to zero, compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.4 million in the previous financial year. The net loss for the second quarter amounted to EUR 0.7 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 0.1 million in the previous financial year.

In the first half of the year, the Group’s revenue reached EUR 8.7 million, decreasing by EUR 2.7 million, or 23%, compared to the same period of the previous financial year. Gross profit for the six-month period totalled EUR 1.7 million, which is 34% lower than in the previous financial year. EBITDA for the six months amounted to EUR -0.1 million, compared to a positive EUR 0.7 million in the previous financial year. The operating loss amounted to EUR 0.3 million and the net loss to EUR 1.5 million, significantly affected by increased financial expenses related to the restructuring of debt obligations in the previous financial year and lower operating volumes.

Geographically, the Group’s sales were mainly concentrated in the United Kingdom market, where six-month revenue amounted to EUR 7.7 million, representing 87.7% of the Group’s total revenue. Compared to the previous financial year, sales in the United Kingdom remained essentially stable. Revenue in the Estonian market declined to EUR 1.0 million during the same period, decreasing by EUR 2.5 million, or more than 70%, clearly reflecting weak consumption in Estonia and nearby markets and pressure in the retail sector.

We are entering the third quarter in continued uncertain market conditions, and a recovery in consumption is not yet visible either in Estonia or in nearby markets. In this environment, management’s priorities are further improving efficiency, controlling the cost base, and managing financial obligations. Activities already initiated to strengthen the Group’s capital structure and long-term sustainability will also be continued.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 2Q 2025/2026 2024/2025 2Q 2024/2025 2023/2024 Sales 5.1 18.8 6.8 17.1 Gross profit 1.0 4.0 1.7 3.2 EBITDA 0.1 0.1 0.6 -0.3 EBIT 0.0 -0.6 0.4 -3.3 EBT -1.4 7.6 0.1 -4.6 Net profit (-loss) -0.7 7.3 -0.1 -4.7 Gross margin 18.6% 21.2% 25.0% 18.7% EBITDA margin 1.1% 0.6% 10.3% -2.0% EBIT margin -0.4% -3.3% 5.9% -19.4% EBT margin -28.0% 40.4% 1.5% -26.9% Net margin -13.6% 39.1% -1.5% -27.3% Operating expense ratio -23.1% 24.0% -18.3% -27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 31.12.2025 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 30.06.2024 Net debt 8.2 6.2 13.9 14.3 Equity 9.1 10.5 2.7 3.2 Working capital 0.8 1.2 -9.3 -9.2 Assets 21.3 20.2 23.2 21.9 Liquidity ratio 1.2 1.5x 0.4 0.3x Equity ratio 42.8% 52.0% 11.8% 14.6% Gearing ratio 47.3% 37.0% 83.6% 81.8% Debt to total assets 0.6x 0.5x 0.9x 0.9x Net debt to operating EBITDA -12x 54.3x 35x -42.5x ROE 104.5% 107.0% -173.3% -81.4% ROA 27.9% 34.8% -22.7% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 31.12.2025 30.06.2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 228 305 Trade and other receivables 2,559 1 546 Prepayments 309 182 Inventories 1,695 1 656 Total current assets 4,791 3 689 Long-term financial investments 3,417 3 595 Tangible assets 13,084 12 956 Intangible assets 16,501 16 552 Total non-current assets 21,292 20 240 TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,825 971 Interest-bearing liabilities 2,144 1 563 Trade and other payables 3,969 2 534 Total current liabilities 6,575 5 514 Interest-bearing liabilities 30 30 Deferred tax liabilities 1,407 1 421 Government grants 187 213 Total non-current liabilities 8,199 7 178 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,168 9 713 Share capital 7,737 7 737 Share premium 14,007 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 418 51 Currency translation differences 570 451 Retained profit (loss) -13,218 -11 327 TOTAL EQUITY 9,122 10 528 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 21,292 20 240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 2Q 2025/2026 Q2 2024/2025 6m 2025/2026 6m 2024/2025 Revenue 5,108 6,793 8,740 11,414 Cost of goods sold -4,155 -5,135 -7,067 -8,882 Gross profit 953 1,658 1,673 2,532 Operating expenses -1,001 -1,241 -2,021 -2,149 Selling and distribution expenses -608 -791 -1,253 -1,403 Administrative expenses -393 -451 -768 -747 Other income / expense 27 3 36 0 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -22 419 -312 382 Financial income / expenses -597 -360 -1,121 -625 Profit (Loss) before tax -619 59 -1,433 -243 Income tax -77 -132 -90 -170 Net profit (loss) for the period -696 -73 -1,522 -413 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -696 -74 -1,522 -413 Total net profit (loss) for the period -696 -74 -1,522 -413 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 1 0 119 -52 Total comprehensive income (expense) -695 -74 -1,403 -465 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -695 -74 -1,403 -465 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -695 -74 -1,403 -465 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.00 -0.04 -0.01 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.00 -0.03 -0.01

