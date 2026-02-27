Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

March 3, 2026: J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, FL – Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)



March 5, 2026: NYSE Investor Access Series – Materials virtual conference



March 17, 2026: J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in Washington, DC – Erik Aldag, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 5:00 p.m. ET



March 19, 2026: Gabelli Funds Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium in New York, NY





MTI will be represented by Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Erik Aldag, Chief Financial Officer, and Lydia Kopylova, Vice President of Investor Relations.

To register and for additional details and presentation materials, please visit MTI’s Events & Presentations page.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize global mineral reserves with our core technologies and applications to deliver innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com