Celldex Presents Additional Positive Data from Phase 2 Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) and Phase 2 Cold Urticaria (ColdU) and Symptomatic Dermographism (SD) Studies Further Demonstrating First-in-Class and Best-in-Disease Barzolvolimab Profile at AAAAI 2026

- Sustained off-treatment efficacy despite barzolvolimab clearance and normalization of tryptase, suggesting disease modification in patients with CSU treated for full 52 weeks -

- Greatly improved quality of life and reduced disease impact for patients with ColdU/SD at Week 20 -



HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) presented additional positive data from the completed Phase 2 clinical trials of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD). Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody with a completely novel mechanism of action that uniquely targets the root cause of CSU, ColdU and SD—the mast cell. The data were presented today at the 2026 Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's (AAAAI) Annual Meeting being held in Philadelphia, PA.

“Barzolvolimab’s novel mechanism of action uniquely targets the root cause of chronic urticarias—the mast cell—and is driving the unparalleled efficacy we are seeing across our studies in chronic spontaneous urticaria, cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism,” said Diane Young, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex. “The data presented at AAAAI continue to demonstrate that barzolvolimab has the potential to transform the treatment landscape by providing rapid, profound and durable efficacy, including symptom free complete control and dramatic improvements in quality of life and angioedema—offering new hope for the patients suffering from these often severe and debilitating diseases.”

Summary of Friday, February 27rd Presentations:

Prolonged Off-Treatment Efficacy of Barzolvolimab in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria; presented by Martin Metz, M.D., Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translational Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

As previously reported in the Phase 2 CSU study, up to 51% of patients on study experienced symptom free complete response (UAS7=0; no itch/no hives) at 12 weeks, which continued to deepen over 52 weeks of active therapy to up to 71% of patients. This profound clinical benefit continued even after patients were off therapy—up to 41% of patients reported complete response seven months after receiving their last dose of barzolvolimab.

In the analysis presented at AAAAI, the experience for the subset of patients who received 52 weeks of barzolvolimab therapy with 150 mg Q4W or 300 mg Q8W and completed treatment with at least well controlled disease (UAS7 < 6) at Week 76 was explored. The vast majority of patients included in this analysis had substantial disease burden at baseline, including severe disease (67%), angioedema (69%), very large impact on quality of life, and long disease duration (mean of 6 years). At the end of the treatment period (52 weeks) 71% of patients had at least well controlled disease and, of these patients, 88% reported complete response (UAS7=0). 69% of patients who achieved well controlled disease after 52 weeks of treatment also had well controlled disease at week 76, 7 months after their final dose of barzolvolimab. 50% of patients who achieved well controlled disease after 52 weeks of treatment also had complete response at week 76, 7 months after their final dose of barzolvolimab. Findings correlated with profound improvements in quality of life and angioedema in this subset of patients. 83% reported no impact of disease on QoL (DLQI 0/1) at Week 76 and 74% of patients with angioedema at baseline were angioedema free (AAS7=0) 3 at Week 76. For patients who did experience recurrence of disease symptoms after treatment completion, their disease was much milder than what it was at baseline.

6) at Week 76 was explored. The vast majority of patients included in this analysis had substantial disease burden at baseline, including severe disease (67%), angioedema (69%), very large impact on quality of life, and long disease duration (mean of 6 years). This sustained off-treatment efficacy was observed despite barzolvolimab clearance and normalization of tryptase (a measure of mast cell burden), suggesting disease modification and supports barzolvolimab’s significant potential to become a transformative treatment option for patients suffering from CSU.

Celldex recently announced the completion of enrollment in the Company’s global Phase 3 program in CSU. The Program, which fully accrued six months ahead of guidance, consists of two trials—EMBARQ-CSU1 and EMBARQ-CSU2. 1,939 patients were enrolled—the largest program conducted in antihistamine refractory CSU, including patients with advanced therapy experienced/refractory CSU. The studies included 43 countries and over 500 sites.





Treatment with Barzolvolimab Improves Urticaria Control and Quality of Life in Patients with Chronic Inducible Urticaria (20 week analysis) presented by Martin Metz, M.D., Professor, Department of Dermatology and Allergy, Head of Translational Research and Deputy Head of Clinical Trials at Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

As previously reported in the Phase 2 ColdU and SD study, up to 53% of patients with ColdU and 58% with SD achieved complete response (negative provocation test) at Week 12 (primary endpoint analysis).

As previously reported, at Week 20, up to 66% of patients with ColdU and 49% with SD achieved complete response.

Marked and rapid improvement in urticaria control (UCT 1 ) and quality of life (DLQI 2 ) in patients with ColdU and SD were observed and sustained through the 20-week period. Up to 60% of patients reported that disease symptoms no longer impacted QOL at Week 20. Up to 69% of patients reported at least well-controlled urticaria based on UCT at Week 20.

) and quality of life (DLQI ) in patients with ColdU and SD were observed and sustained through the 20-week period. This Phase 2 study is the first large randomized, placebo-controlled study to demonstrate clinical benefit in patients with CIndU.

In December 2025, Celldex initiated a global Phase 3 study in cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), EMBARQ-ColdU and -SD, and enrollment is ongoing.





About Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU)

CSU is an underdiagnosed disease of misery marked by spontaneous hives, unbearable itch, and unpredictable episodes of disfiguring swelling (angioedema) that causes substantial mental health burden, profound impact on quality of life and is associated with a 1.7-fold increase in all cause mortality at 5 years. Mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of CSU. While the goal of CSU treatment is the complete absence of symptoms, the vast majority of patients today, even those receiving the most advanced approved and available therapies, continue to suffer from itch, hives, swelling, sleep disruption, and unrelenting anxiety about when the next flare up will occur.

About Chronic Inducible Urticaria (CIndU), Cold Urticaria (ColdU), Symptomatic Dermographism (SD)

CIndU is characterized by the occurrence of hives or wheals that have an attributable trigger associated with them. ColdU symptoms include itching, burning wheals/hives and angioedema when skin is exposed to cold temperatures. SD symptoms include the development of wheals in response to stroking, scratching or rubbing of the skin. For these diseases, mast cell activation leading to release of soluble mediators is thought to be the driving mechanism leading to the wheals and other symptoms. There are currently no approved therapies for chronic inducible urticarias other than antihistamines and patients attempt to manage symptoms associated with their disease through avoidance of triggers.

About Barzolvolimab

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody with a completely novel mechanism of action that targets mast cells by binding with high specificity to a unique part of the KIT receptor and potently inhibiting its activity. The KIT receptor is abundantly expressed by mast cells and critical for their function and survival. Mast cells are drivers of inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions and, in certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticarias, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease. Based on data from robust, randomized, placebo controlled Phase 2 studies, barzolvolimab has significant potential as a first-in-class and best-in-disease treatment option for patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), cold urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD). Barzolvolimab is currently being studied in Phase 3 studies in CSU and ColdU/SD and Phase 2 studies in prurigo nodularis (PN) and atopic dermatitis (AD), with additional indications planned for the future.

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

Visit www.celldex.com.

