RECX Appoints TRL Outdoors to Accelerate MAX ATV Dealer Expansion and Commercial Market Growth

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that it has entered into a manufacturer’s representative agreement with TRL Outdoors LLC, doing business as Muddog Amphibious Vehicles, to accelerate dealer network expansion and support the Company’s continued entry into utility, industrial, and commercial markets.

Under the agreement, TRL Outdoors represents the full MAX ATV product lineup on a nationwide basis. The appointment strengthens MAX’s nationwide coverage while supporting structured, sustainable dealer growth across the platform.

TRL Outdoors brings substantial industry experience, having previously represented Hydra-Trek and Land Tamer, manufacturers of industrial-grade amphibious vehicles with pricing that typically began above $100,000 and frequently exceeded $150,000. This experience positions TRL Outdoors to introduce MAX vehicles to customers historically served by significantly higher-priced industrial platforms.

As part of the agreement, the Company and TRL Outdoors have established quarterly performance milestones focused on measurable dealer onboarding, market penetration, and brand expansion. Management believes this milestone-based structure supports meaningful expansion while maintaining operational discipline and long-term sustainability.

“This agreement aligns with our strategy of expanding deliberately and building a high-quality dealer network,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “TRL Outdoors has firsthand experience selling premium amphibious vehicles into demanding commercial environments. Their understanding of dealer development, combined with MAX’s proven designs and compelling value proposition, positions us well as we expand into new regions and applications.”

The Company expects TRL Outdoors to assist in expanding MAX’s presence in utility, industrial, and commercial sectors as the MAX 4 and Buffalo models become available. Management believes MAX vehicles offer a compelling value proposition for these markets by delivering capable amphibious performance at a substantially lower cost than many legacy industrial platforms.

This appointment supports Recreatives Industries’ broader strategy of strengthening its dealer network, expanding into new market segments, and positioning the MAX brand for disciplined long-term growth.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

