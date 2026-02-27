A Symbol of Crisis: As Colorectal Cancer Deaths Rise, Fight CRC Installs United in Blue on the National Mall

Washington D.C., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, will begin its fifth annual United in Blue installation this Sunday.
From March 1–14, 2026, more than 27,000 blue flags will cover the National Mall, each symbolizing a person under 50 projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in the year 2030. This year’s staggering display comes in the wake of new research from the American Cancer Society (ACS) that finds colorectal cancer has become the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50.
“Colorectal cancer is the only one of the top five deadliest cancers that saw an increase in mortality in 2025, and it is affecting patients at younger and younger ages,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “While we work diligently year-round to increase awareness and secure more funding for research, we amplify our efforts even further during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Our annual United in Blue flag installation in March is a powerful visual reminder that we are in the midst of a massive crisis that requires bold solutions.”
As part of its March awareness campaign, Fight CRC is rallying partners from diverse communities and sectors to unite in the fight against colorectal cancer. A rally will take place at the United in Blue installation from 5–6 p.m. ET on March 1, bringing together advocates, survivors, and leaders in the field. The event will be livestreamed on the Fight CRC’s Facebook Page.
Fight Colorectal Cancer is also expanding this visual impact nationwide for the second consecutive year by providing local flag kits to communities across America. These kits empower individuals, advocates, and communities to bring colorectal cancer awareness directly to their neighborhoods. Supporters can set up their flags in high-visibility locations, whether in front of homes, workplaces, local clinics, parks, or schools, to ensure the urgency of this disease reaches far beyond Washington, D.C.
This powerful installation is made possible through a collective effort of 34 partner organizations and more than 400 volunteers, who will come together to place each flag by hand.
Partner organizations supporting this initiative include:
- American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
- American College of Gastroenterology
- American College of Radiology
- American Gastroenterological Association
- American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons
- AMSURG
- André is an Idiot Film
- The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists (ABGH)
- Cancer Support Community
- Cheeky Charity
- The Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Colorectal Cancer (CGA-ICC)
- Colon Cancer Coalition
- Colon Cancer Stars
- Colorectal Cancer Alliance
- Dude Wipes
- Gastro Health
- GI Cancers Alliance
- Global Colon Cancer Association
- Kesem
- Man Up to Cancer
- National Alliance for Hispanic Health
- National Comprehensive Cancer Network
- The Cancer Network
- National Minority Quality Forum
- Nevada Cancer Coalition
- Prevent Cancer Foundation
- Raymond Foundation
- Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers – Georgetown University
- The Blue Hat Foundation
- The Gloria Borges WunderGlo Foundation
- United Ostomy Associations of America
- YMyHealth
- Worldclass
Fight CRC’s United in Blue installation is sponsored by AMGEN, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi-Sankyo, DUDE Wipes, Exelixis, Exact Sciences, Geneoscopy, Genentech, GSK, Guardant Health, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Natera, Olympus, Pfizer, Summit Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology, and Takeda.
For more information about how to get involved during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org.
