A Symbol of Crisis: As Colorectal Cancer Deaths Rise, Fight CRC Installs United in Blue on the National Mall

Washington D.C., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, will begin its fifth annual United in Blue installation this Sunday.

From March 1–14, 2026, more than 27,000 blue flags will cover the National Mall, each symbolizing a person under 50 projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in the year 2030. This year’s staggering display comes in the wake of new research from the American Cancer Society (ACS) that finds colorectal cancer has become the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50.

“Colorectal cancer is the only one of the top five deadliest cancers that saw an increase in mortality in 2025, and it is affecting patients at younger and younger ages,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “While we work diligently year-round to increase awareness and secure more funding for research, we amplify our efforts even further during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Our annual United in Blue flag installation in March is a powerful visual reminder that we are in the midst of a massive crisis that requires bold solutions.”

As part of its March awareness campaign, Fight CRC is rallying partners from diverse communities and sectors to unite in the fight against colorectal cancer. A rally will take place at the United in Blue installation from 5–6 p.m. ET on March 1, bringing together advocates, survivors, and leaders in the field. The event will be livestreamed on the Fight CRC’s Facebook Page.

Fight Colorectal Cancer is also expanding this visual impact nationwide for the second consecutive year by providing local flag kits to communities across America. These kits empower individuals, advocates, and communities to bring colorectal cancer awareness directly to their neighborhoods. Supporters can set up their flags in high-visibility locations, whether in front of homes, workplaces, local clinics, parks, or schools, to ensure the urgency of this disease reaches far beyond Washington, D.C.

This powerful installation is made possible through a collective effort of 34 partner organizations and more than 400 volunteers, who will come together to place each flag by hand.

Partner organizations supporting this initiative include:

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American College of Gastroenterology

American College of Radiology

American Gastroenterological Association

American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons

AMSURG

André is an Idiot Film

The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists (ABGH)

Cancer Support Community

Cheeky Charity

The Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Colorectal Cancer (CGA-ICC)

Colon Cancer Coalition

Colon Cancer Stars

Colorectal Cancer Alliance

Dude Wipes

Gastro Health

GI Cancers Alliance

Global Colon Cancer Association

Kesem

Man Up to Cancer

National Alliance for Hispanic Health

National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The Cancer Network

National Minority Quality Forum

Nevada Cancer Coalition

Prevent Cancer Foundation

Raymond Foundation

Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers – Georgetown University

The Blue Hat Foundation

The Gloria Borges WunderGlo Foundation

United Ostomy Associations of America

YMyHealth

Worldclass

Fight CRC’s United in Blue installation is sponsored by AMGEN, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi-Sankyo, DUDE Wipes, Exelixis, Exact Sciences, Geneoscopy, Genentech, GSK, Guardant Health, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Natera, Olympus, Pfizer, Summit Therapeutics, Taiho Oncology, and Takeda.

For more information about how to get involved during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org.

