FLEX San Diego Launches Inaugural Creator Series, Establishing a Long-Term Platform for Toyota Innovation





SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEX San Diego is all set to announce the official debut of the FLEX Creator Series, an enthusiast-driven automotive initiative that will feature exclusive Toyota builds, with each one designed with a purpose.

The public launch event will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at FLEX San Diego, 3727 Convoy St., San Diego, CA 92111. Admission is free and open to the public.

This marks the first announcement of the FLEX Creator Series, an ongoing program that will spotlight a single Toyota platform at a time. The inaugural edition focuses exclusively on the Tacoma, with future Creator Series events planned around other Toyota models.

The FLEX Creator Series blends creator-driven design with professional build execution, showcasing the versatility of the Tacoma platform across multiple generations. Each creator was invited to come up with a uniquely customized Tacoma that looks great without any compromise to authenticity or performance integrity.

As a result, the public will have five radically different interpretations spanning multiple generations of Tacoma. Each one has its own customization concept that truly reflects the influencer’s style.

Participating Creators

(Creators are presented in alphabetical order.)

Chloe (@chloekuotaco)

Build Name: THE TACOMA TOYOTA FORGOT TO MAKE

2021 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

A clean and purposeful third-generation Tacoma centered on simplicity, function, and factory-plus refinement.

Harry (@toyota_dreams)

Build Name: TACOMA ULTIMATE

2019 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

A high-performance build elevating the Tacoma platform with advanced suspension, added power, and aggressive stance.

Jason (@kodastacoma)

Build Name: KODA’S DREAM TACOMA

2025 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

A thoughtfully built overland-focused Tacoma designed for long-distance adventure and real-world practicality.

Jess (@redhead_jesss)

Build Name: DESERT ROSE RUNNER

2025 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

A balanced performance build combining suspension upgrades, clean styling, and confident off-road capability.

Michelle (@sexybeast.sd)

Build Name: TERRA BEAST

2025 Tacoma TRD Off-Road

A fourth-generation Tacoma built with serious armor, trail-ready durability, and everyday usability in mind.

“The Creator Series brings different visions together to demonstrate what the Tacoma platform is truly capable of,” said Yohei Nakamura, Director FLEX San Diego. “Each build reflects the creator authentically while meeting the execution standards FLEX stands behind.”

The initiative reinforces FLEX San Diego’s position as a full-fledged Toyota Land Cruiser-inspired dealership backed by the supervision of experts who have spent years retrofitting various Toyota SUVs and pickup trucks.

Event Highlights

Official debut of all five Creator-designed Tacoma builds

Fan Favorite voting (combining in-person and online voting)

Automotive vendor exhibits and sponsor activations

Raffle giveaways

Community-focused enthusiast gathering

The event is expected to attract 200+ automotive enthusiasts, Toyota owners, off-road fans, and members of the Southern California car community.

FLEX San Diego believes in setting the standard for responsible driving. Beyond building high-performance vehicles, the company is committed to raising awareness around trail safety, environmental respect, and long-term access for the off-road community.

Following this responsibility, representatives from Tread Lightly! will be present at the event to share information about sustainable trail practices and community involvement.

About FLEX San Diego

Flex Motor has more than 60 dealerships in Japan, where they customize dozens of various vehicles each day. In 2023, Flex San Diego officially started its operations in the US. Since its launch, the dealership remained the talk of the town for its exclusive customization offerings for various Toyota SUVs and pickup trucks.

With launches like Creator Series, the dealership looks forward to collaborating with more creators to bring in something new for the whole Southern California car community.

Media Contact

FLEX Automotive Inc

Email: yohei@flexmotor.com

3727 Convoy St., San Diego, CA 92111

www.flexmotor.com

Contact Information

Flex Automotive Inc

Yohei Nakamura

844-333-3539

yohei@flexmotor.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b80cedc-0110-4d29-9fb1-23882a765a36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/459f121c-b560-4b9d-8a86-b05d989e51cd