Yamaha Brings the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid to the U.S. Market

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid, its long-distance adventure touring motorcycle, will be available in the United States starting in Summer of 2026. The 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid expands Yamaha’s Adventure Touring lineup with premium upgrades, new components and the latest technology, to reach longer distances for those seeking on- and off-road adventures.

Inspired by the Dakar Rally, an annual multi-week off-road endurance rally-raid, recognized as one of the world’s most challenging motorsports events, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid builds on the existing Yamaha Ténéré 700 adventure touring platform, and provides adventurous enhancements to ride longer distances and on more demanding off-road terrain through its large capacity dual fuel tanks, advanced rider safety and control settings, selectable power modes, cruise control, suspension upgrades, and ergonomic changes for rider comfort.

TOP FEATURES

Dual fuel tanks with 6.1 gallons of fuel capacity provide improved range of more than 300 miles.

Yamaha’s six-axis IMU supports lean-sensitive Traction Control, Slide Control, and Anti-lock braking to customize the performance for rider preferences and terrain variety.

Fully adjustable 46mm KYB® forks and high-spec KYB rear suspension provide a more comfortable ride for both on- or off-road riding.

Ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) System offers two selectable power modes: ‘Sport’ mode for dynamic power delivery on spirited road rides, and ‘Explorer’ for smoother throttle reaction in off-road sections or on wet surfaces.

Cruise Control and selectable Speed Limiter provide added rider comfort, especially on highway rides.

Improved ergonomics provide long-distance rider comfort while a new windscreen and easily removable side deflectors provide high levels of wind and weather protection.

A new adjustable steering damper transmits bumps to the handlebars more gently, resulting in better rider comfort and confidence, and reduced fatigue on long adventure trips.

A large 6.3-inch full-color vertical TFT display provides key rider data including speed, engine rpm, fuel level, average fuel consumption, gearshift indicator, coolant temperature, ambient temperature, odometer, trip meter and time, with three pre-made themes to choose from.

A new four-beam rectangular LED headlight unit offers excellent illumination at night and in low light conditions.

Yamaha’s 689cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder CP2 engine offers linear, useable torque and precise control suited to adventures both on- and off-road.

Connect to mobile devices over Bluetooth to make calls, listen to music and display navigation.





“Since the Ténéré 700 World Raid was launched overseas, this has been one of the most demanded products from our customers in the U.S.,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, Motorcycle Product Line Senior Manager. “The World Raid allows our adventure touring customers to take their rides even further in a more comfortable and higher performing package built for technical off-road adventures as well as long highway tours.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Ténéré 700 World Raid?

The Ténéré 700 World Raid is Yamaha’s flagship adventure touring motorcycle, built on the Ténéré 700 platform. It is equipped with rally-raid inspired enhancements to ride longer distances and improve performance in both on- and off-road terrain for riders seeking to take their adventures further across any terrain.

How is the Ténéré 700 World Raid different from the Ténéré 700?

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid builds on the standard platform with large-capacity dual fuel tanks totaling 6.1 gallons, improved suspension with longer travel and more adjustability for on- or off-road riding, advanced electronic packages and rider aids including a six-axis IMU with traction control and slide control, ABS, cruise control and selectable speed limiter, and updated ergonomics and weather protection features including an adjustable steering damper, a one-piece rally seat, a taller windscreen, removable side deflectors, and large footpegs.

How much will the 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid cost?

The 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid will be available from U.S. dealers in May starting at $12,999 MSRP.

In what colors will the 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid be available?

The 2026 Ténéré 700 World Raid comes in Redline White and Midnight Black colorways and are branded with premium emblems and decals.

Is the Ténéré 700 World Raid replacing the standard Ténéré 700?

No, the Ténéré 700 returns for 2026 unchanged from Yamaha’s 2025 model year and is available in Team Yamaha Blue and Tech Titanium for the same starting price of $10,999 MSRP.

