NJIT to Launch Expanded AI and Cybersecurity Workforce Training in Partnership with Verizon

Newark, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) today announced applications are open for an ambitious expansion of their workforce development partnership with Verizon, supported by a grant from the telecom company. Managed by NJIT’s Learning and Development Initiative, this program, expected to launch in early April will provide no-cost, high-impact training in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and IT to eligible New Jersey residents in order to bridge the digital skills gap.

Central to this new phase is the launch of a Cybersecurity Community of Practice, a collaborative ecosystem where participants, industry experts and NJIT graduate students engage in peer-to-peer learning and mentorship. This model ensures that students are integrated into a professional network from day one.

“We are excited to partner with NJIT to provide this invaluable digital skills training opportunity,” said Donna Epps, Verizon’s Chief Responsible Business Officer. “As the digital landscape evolves, Verizon is reshaping its commitments to help individuals build their skillset in the workforce’s most sought after digital areas like AI and cyber security to turn career ambitions into reality.”

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed for the modern economy:

CompTIA Tech + and A+ Certification Prep: Equipping participants with the foundational technical skills required for essential IT and telecommunications roles.

Equipping participants with the foundational technical skills required for essential IT and telecommunications roles. NJIT AI Literacy Microcredential : Ensuring all participants are fluent in the ethical and practical applications of artificial intelligence - a critical skill set for the future of work.

Ensuring all participants are fluent in the ethical and practical applications of artificial intelligence - a critical skill set for the future of work. Cybersecurity Community of Practice: An opportunity for networking, real-world case studies and ongoing professional development.

An opportunity for networking, real-world case studies and ongoing professional development. Format: Most training is offered online and laptops/internet are available for qualifying participants to assist with access. A variety of schedules are available to accommodate those who might have other obligations.

“NJIT is New Jersey’s greatest producer of tech talent, and we are honored to collaborate with Verizon on a program that goes beyond traditional technical training,” said NJIT President Teik C. Lim. “By combining CompTIA A+ certification with our new AI Literacy microcredential and a robust Community of Practice, we are providing opportunities that match rapidly evolving technological needs of employers.”

For more information on this program and to review the application process, please visit https://ldi.njit.edu/verizon or email ldisupport@njit.edu.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions and people. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 1 in New Jersey among public universities for both alumni salaries (No. 25 among all universities nationally) and value (No. 42 overall nationally). NJIT also is ranked No. 27 in the U.S. by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 40 public national universities and top 80 overall by U.S. News & World Report.