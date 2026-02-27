Utenos Trikotažas Increased Revenue and Restored Profitability

SBA Group’s textile company Utenos Trikotažas returned to profitability, reporting a pre-tax profit of EUR 60 thousand, compared to a pre-tax loss of EUR 3.46 million in 2024.

The Group’s core segment – contract manufacturing – recorded the strongest growth. Sales in this segment increased by 51.1% to EUR 19.5 million. The company’s own apparel brand, UTENOS, grew by 3.2% to EUR 2.4 million in revenue.

“We focus on the development and manufacturing of complex, innovative and functional products, as well as advanced textile technologies, for globally recognized and well-established international brands. Among our strategic priorities are high-quality wool products, where we combine long-standing expertise with modern technological solutions,” says Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

She further notes that 2025 marked the beginning of a focused transformation of the Company’s brand, UTENOS.

“We are reviewing our assortment, modernizing retail stores, and strengthening collaboration with Lithuanian fashion designers. We have consciously chosen to invest in Lithuanian fashion – combining decades of knitwear craftsmanship with contemporary design and a modern retail experience,” she adds.

Utenos trikotažas Group generated EUR 22.9 million in sales and services, representing a 28.7% increase compared to EUR 17.8 million in 2024.

Restructuring Proved Effective

“2025 marked a turning point for Utenos Trikotažas, as the consistent implementation of our restructuring plan delivered measurable results. Over the course of the year, we optimized our operational structure, consolidated our resources, and reduced our liabilities,” says Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of Utenos Trikotažas.

Last year, the merger of subsidiary Utenoswear into Utenos Trikotažas was completed, and the controlling stake in the Ukrainian company Mrija was sold. Meanwhile, the previously loss-making sewing subsidiary Šatrija initiated bankruptcy proceedings in 2025. These strategic decisions enabled the Group to focus on its core business – the development and manufacturing of higher value-added knitwear products.

The Group’s financial results were negatively impacted by a one-off EUR 1 million write-down of financial assets related to Šatrija. Excluding this write-down of financial assets, the Company’s and the Group’s profit before tax would have amounted to EUR 1.07 million and EUR 0.53 million, respectively.

About Utenos Trikotažas

Utenos Trikotažas is one of the largest and sustainable knitwear manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company specializes in the development of innovative materials and the production of garments for leading international brands, as well as the development of its own apparel brand, UTENOS. Utenos Trikotažas is part of the SBA Group.

Additional information is available from Gediminas Kudarauskas, CFO, tel. No. +370 616 33169

Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas

Attachments