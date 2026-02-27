2328.io Announces Launch of International Crypto Payment Infrastructure for Online Businesses





CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2328.io today announced the global launch of its infrastructure-grade cryptocurrency payment platform designed for online businesses operating in cross-border and digital-native markets.

The launch comes amid continued growth in stablecoin settlement volumes and increasing demand from online merchants for programmable digital payment systems. As businesses expand internationally, the need for structured crypto payment infrastructure that supports volatility management, automated reconciliation, and payout automation has become more prominent.

2328.io introduces a payment infrastructure model built around the principle:

All Crypto Payments. Full Financial Control.

Founded by a team active in crypto processing since 2017, 2328 brings operational experience in blockchain integration, transaction routing, monitoring systems, and financial workflow automation. The platform currently serves SaaS providers, digital platforms, and online service operators with international customer bases.

The system enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency and stablecoin payments across websites, Telegram bots, Discord bots, mobile and desktop applications, and POS software environments. Integration is available via hosted checkout or API-based implementation.

Fast Launch with Structured Settlement

2328 provides a configurable payment infrastructure that includes:

Automatic conversion of incoming payments to USDT or USDC

Custodial wallet management

Internal crypto swap functionality

Adjustable payment accuracy thresholds

Currency-level configuration settings

Network-level validation within supported blockchain ecosystems





Invoices may be generated in fiat currencies with automatic recalculation into selected crypto assets or issued directly in cryptocurrency. Each transaction is linked to structured settlement logic, allowing integration into backend accounting systems.

Flexible Integration Architecture

The platform supports multiple integration approaches:

Hosted Checkout for rapid deployment

H2H (Host-to-Host) API for backend-level customization

Static wallet assignment for balance-based models

Bulk API payouts for automated disbursement workflows





Bulk payout functionality enables batch withdrawals in supported digital assets with optional stablecoin conversion prior to distribution. This supports platforms operating affiliate programs, marketplace settlements, and exchange withdrawals.

The infrastructure is designed to scale alongside transaction growth without requiring architectural migration.

Global Operational Framework

2328 operates as an international technology company specializing in cryptocurrency payment infrastructure and digital settlement automation.

The distributed team includes blockchain engineers, fintech system architects, and information security specialists. The platform interface is available in eight languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian.

Use Cases

2328 infrastructure is designed for:

E-commerce platforms

SaaS businesses

Marketplaces

Exchange services

Digital service providers





Processing fees begin at 0.3%, subject to transaction volume and operational profile.

About 2328

2328 is an international technology company developing cryptocurrency payment infrastructure and financial automation systems for digital businesses.

The company’s mission is to make cryptocurrency payments a practical and accessible financial instrument globally, supporting structured digital revenue models across international markets.

Company details

Media contact name: Jenny Shard

Email: hello@2328.io

Website: https://2328.io

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19a318bf-cd89-4532-b259-5b7105dcd604