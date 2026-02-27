NurExone to Showcase Its Regenerative Medicine Platform at NANO.IL.2026 and Advanced Therapies Congress in March 2026 and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, announced today its participation in two international conferences taking place in March 2026.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone, commented, “Engaging with scientific, industry, and investor audiences is a core part of our strategy, and March includes two important forums. For NurExone, NANO.IL.2026 and Advanced Therapies represent two sides of the same innovation pathway - one focused on nano scale biology and delivery technologies, and the other on what it takes to translate them into a therapy built for consistent manufacturing, regulatory and clinical progress.”

NurExone will participate in NANO.IL.2026, an international nanoscience and nanotechnology conference and exhibition taking place in Jerusalem from March 8 to 10, 2026. Dr. Shaltiel will serve as an invited speaker in the Nano Biotech Industrial Approach track and as a co-chair of Nano Biotech Industrial Approach Part B. Exosomes size is at the nano scale, and NurExone’s platform is designed to develop them into minimally invasive regenerative therapies focused on central nervous system injuries.

In addition, Dr. Shaltiel will be speaking at the Advanced Therapies Congress in London in March 2026, Europe’s largest commercial cell and gene therapy conference and exhibition. The congress brings together global leaders in advanced therapeutics to address clinical translation, manufacturing scalability, commercialization, and investment trends.

The Company announced that Mr. Jacob Licht will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of Exo-Top Inc. and Vice President, Corporate Development at NurExone at the end of March 2026 for personal reasons. The Company thanks Mr. Licht for his contributions and dedication and wishes him continued success. The Company’s management team will assume his responsibilities until further notice.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

