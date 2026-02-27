5 Trends in Heart Health Among Younger Adults: Why Your CoQ10 Level Matters

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Heart disease is something many adults push to the back of their minds if they are not experiencing symptoms; a concern for “later” in life. However, that mindset may be changing. New research suggests younger generations are thinking about their cardiovascular health earlier and with greater urgency.





They’re right to be thinking about it, too. Data from the American Heart Association shows heart disease is still the No. 1 killer of Americans. In fact, someone dies from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds in the United States.

Risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney disease are on the rise, too. Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure (47%), and obesity (42%), and more than half (57%) have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

Despite growing concern about heart health, many adults remain unclear about their personal risk. In fact, a majority of respondents (62%) in a survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Doctor’s Best said they don’t know their current risk for heart disease. To provide context on these findings and highlight emerging heart health trends, Dr. Tania Elliott , a dual board-certified physician in internal medicine, offers some insights.

Feeling Fatigue

In the study, only 50% of respondents reported feeling energetic on a daily basis. Among those who reported feeling fatigued, 46% listed stress as their top perceived contributor, followed by insufficient sleep (38%), both of which are closely tied to cardiovascular health.

Troubling Symptoms

Among Gen Z respondents, 25% reported having shortness of breath during activity or while lying down, compared to just 16% of Baby Boomers, which is commonly associated with compromised heart health.

Statins and Youth

Statins, which help address cardiovascular risk factors such as high cholesterol, are among the most commonly prescribed drugs in America, with more than 92 million Americans currently taking them, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Although most survey respondents (76%) aren’t currently taking a statin, 17% of adults ages 25-34 reported using statin therapy, which is an unexpectedly high proportion given their age and the group’s low anticipated risk of cardiovascular disease.

Side Effects of Statins

Among those taking statins, which are considered a first-line treatment for treating high cholesterol and reducing heart disease risk, 54% reported experiencing side effects, particularly muscle pain (23%) and fatigue (31%). However, taking statins can also affect levels of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), which supports cellular energy and cardiovascular function.

All About CoQ10

Cells use CoQ10 to produce energy and detoxify. Studies have shown people with heart failure who took CoQ10 had around a 50% reduction in mortality. Despite this, awareness is low. Nearly two-thirds (66%) of respondents had never heard of CoQ10 and that number jumps to 76% of adults ages 25-34. Additionally, only a small percentage of respondents (8%) who were on a statin reported having their CoQ10 level tested.

“We have a real opportunity to help younger adults take a more proactive approach to heart health,” Elliott said. “CoQ10 plays a critical role in cellular energy production and heart muscle function, and it can decline with age and statin use.”

If you’re among the 71% of survey respondents who expressed a willingness to learn more about improving your heart health, talk with your health care provider and visit DoctorsBest.com to learn more.





Strategies to Support Heart Health

While some risk factors for heart disease, like age and family history, are out of your control, you can make lifestyle changes to help lower your risk:

Eat Whole Foods: A heart-healthy eating plan includes plenty of lean proteins as well as fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains and foods high in omega-3s, such as salmon, nuts and plant oils.

A heart-healthy eating plan includes plenty of lean proteins as well as fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains and foods high in omega-3s, such as salmon, nuts and plant oils. Know Your CoQ10 Levels: If you’re low, look for a high-quality, bioavailable formula, like Doctor’s Best High Absorption CoQ10 with BioPerine , which supports energy production and muscle function.

, which supports Get Moving: The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week to help control weight and lower the risk for conditions that negatively impact the heart.





