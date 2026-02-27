Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to a director of the Company.
Attachment
ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting of earnout shares and associated removal of restrictions on these ordinary shares. ...Read More
ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ms. Kazem brings extensive and global expertise in corporate governance and securities law, drawing on a distinguished track record as external...Read More