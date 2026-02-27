ADT Announces Grants of Inducement Equity Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) today announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of equity awards in connection with ADT’s acquisition of Origin Wireless, Inc., a privately held company that specializes in AI-enabled WiFi sensing technology (“Origin”), in reliance on the employment inducement awards exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

The board approved the grant of equity awards representing 8,070,357 shares of ADT common stock in the form of restricted stock units to 46 Origin employees who became ADT employees upon the closing of the acquisition. The board approved these awards to aid in the retention of such employees. A portion of the awards is subject to time-based vesting over the next three years, and a portion is subject to time-based vesting and the achievement of certain performance goals over the three-year period following the acquisition. The awards will be issued as soon as practicable and will be subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements to be entered into between ADT and each recipient.

About ADT

ADT provides safe, smart, and sustainable solutions for people, homes, and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience—delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S.—ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.